BARBOURSVILLE - Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the Mountaineer Opry at the Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center in Barboursville. Tickets are $20.
Sparks is a widely known and respected touring musician in bluegrass and gospel music. He began his career in the mid-1960s as guitarist with the Stanley Brothers and later became lead vocalist for Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys.
Sparks formed his own band in 1969 called The Lonesome Ramblers, which celebrate 50 years together this year.
Their hits include "A Face In The Crowd," "Blue Virginia Blues," "I've Just Seen The Rock Of Ages," "Tennessee 1949," "John Deere Tractor," "I Just Want To Thank You Lord" and more.
The group has performed at the Grand Ole Opry, Austin City Limits television show and other PBS appearances, as well as touring the United States, Canada and Japan.
Sparks has been recognized as the International Bluegrass Music Association's Male Vocalist of the Year. He also was awarded Album of the Year and Recorded Event of the Year with his album "40," featuring several artists such as Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Ralph Stanley, Ricky Skaggs, Tom T. Hall and more.
Sparks has been inducted into the Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame and The George D. Hays Hall of Fame, who was the founder of the Grand Ole Opry. He was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association's Hall of Fame in 2015.
Visit www.larrysparks.com.