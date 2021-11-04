BARBOURSVILLE — The beloved local musical institution known as the Mountaineer Opry will host a special Sunday afternoon performance this weekend by the Larry Stephenson Band.
Featuring Stephenson, a bluegrass veteran and one of the top vocalists in the genre, the show will happen at a special time of 2 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets are $15 for adults or $5 for children 12 and under.
Larry Stephenson has been in the bluegrass music business since he was a child. Growing up in Virginia and playing in his dad’s band, the Mountaineer Opry house in its old location in Milton was always on the radar for Stephenson as a young man, as was the world-famous Wheeling Jamboree, also in West Virginia.
Known for having one of the most distinctive and powerful tenor voices in bluegrass music, a genre that praises that high country sound, Stephenson’s amazing vocal abilities were in high demand over the years.
That led to stints in bands ranging from time performing with Cliff Waldron to years of touring and recording with Bill Harrell and the Virginians and the Bluegrass Cardinals. All of that experience led him to move to Nashville and to record 18 albums for the Pinecastle record label under his own name.
Now, after the rough year that was 2020, Stephenson has his band up and running again and doing tour dates. The members of the group include Stephenson on mandolin and lead vocals, Derek Vadin on banjo, Nick Dauphinais on guitar and Andy Brown on bass.
During the onset of the COVID-19 crisis last year, Stephenson, an International Bluegrass Music Association award winner, decided to use his time to sort through years and years of live recordings of his concert appearances. The end result is a new collection called “Larry Stephenson Band — Live.”
“In 2019, we were heading in the direction of recording all of our upcoming shows for a live album,” said Stephenson. “We had the equipment and we were setting up to record all of our concerts, and then COVID hit. There was a ton of live recordings that I had here at the house that I had never really listened to before. So, I made good use of my quarantine time and sat here for two or three weeks and listened to those live recordings and I came up with those 13 cuts found on the new album with Jean Shepherd’s good introduction in there as well. So, I went ahead and put a live album out anyway.”
Stephenson’s new album features many musicians from past lineups, as the live recordings span from 1999 to 2020.
“This album features us playing at different venues and with different combinations of bands,” said Stephenson. “One surprise was the song ‘Rock Of Ages.’ I didn’t realize or remember that we had done that onstage. Other than that, there were not too many surprises. I picked out the more popular songs, our hits, so to speak, and put them on there and some other songs that I always thought were good that are now out of print. So, it worked out pretty well to combine them all and put out a live album. Recording engineer Ben Surratt set it up so it sounds like we are doing one complete set with Jean introducing us. The album is called ‘Retrospective — LSB Live.’”
Stephenson loves the chance to perform with the Mountaineer Opry, something he has done for over four decades.
“I’ve played at the Mountaineer Opry since about 1975,” said Stephenson. “My dad and I had a band that featured a couple of local guys from Fredericksburg, VA, playing with us. We drove up there and played the Mountaineer Opry House and I thought we were playing on the Grand Ole Opry. It was exciting. As for this weekend, we are playing up in Ohio on Friday at the Pennyroyal Opry House in Quaker City, and then playing at Ricky Wasson’s Meadowgreen Music Park over in Clay City, Kentucky, on Saturday and then over there at the Mountaineer Opry on Sunday afternoon.”