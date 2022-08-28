HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine Class of 2022 has endowed a scholarship for future medical students.
By its April 29 graduation, the 67 members of the class had raised more than $25,000 to endow a renewable scholarship for incoming medical students who will become first-generation physicians.
The first recipient of the award is incoming student Annabella G. Pauley, of Huntington, a member of the Class of 2026 who holds a Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and mathematics from Marshall University.
John R. Castillo, M.D., president of the Class of 2022, said the class is pleased to have made the scholarship happen.
“As many of us saw firsthand the benefit of reducing the debt medical school graduates incur, it’s an honor to help pay it forward to the future physician graduates of the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine,” he said.
The Class of 2022 held various fundraising events, including the annual Medical School gala, merchandise sales, potlucks, bake sales and the annual golf classic to raise funds to endow the scholarship. It also received donations from local businesses and individuals.
All but one graduating class from the School of Medicine have established an endowment with the school.
