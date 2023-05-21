NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio has announced four grants from the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio, advancing quality of life in the region.
“This funding will not only support individuals and families but will provide for the betterment of Appalachian Ohio communities,” Eric Myers, a Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund committee member and Myers’ son, said in a news release. “Behind each of these projects and programs are individuals who give to uplift lives and livelihoods of our communities, embodying the same passion and generous spirit as my father. We are proud to partner with each of them to make a difference while continuing his legacy.”
The 2023 grantees are:
The Lawrence County Commissioners to support the Civic Scholars Fellowship program, which provides high school students in Lawrence County, Ohio, the opportunity to participate in roundtable discussions, training and job shadowing that allows them to explore career paths, interact with mentors and enhance their understanding of local government.
The Buckeye Ruritan Club in Jefferson County to support the development of the Free Little Lending Library that will serve the Village of New Alexandria, which has no public library.
Urban Mission Ministries in Jefferson County to support the Next Steps for Homeless Shelter Residents program, which will enable shelter residents to acquire documents essential to gaining employment, housing and other life advancements, including copies of birth certificates and Social Security cards as well as state-issued photo IDs.
The Village of Chauncey in Athens County to support its new Party in the Park Series by providing funding for meal vouchers for the events, making these community gatherings more accessible for low-income families.
The Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund was created in 2008 to honor Myers’ service to the region and to continue his legacy as a champion of Appalachian Ohio. It provides a permanent source of funding to encourage and support nonprofit and public organizations across the 32-county region, with an emphasis on areas Myers worked so passionately to address: education, regional networking, support for community leaders and fulfillment of basic needs.
Myers served as executive director of the Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Alliance and president of the Eastern Ohio Development Alliance. During his years of service, he advocated for Appalachian Ohio and generated countless financial investments to support the region’s progress — a legacy that continues through the fund at FAO that bears his name.
For more information about the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio, FAO and how to support opportunities throughout the region, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call 740-753-1111.
