The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio has announced four grants from the Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund to Support Partnership in Appalachian Ohio, advancing quality of life in the region.

“This funding will not only support individuals and families but will provide for the betterment of Appalachian Ohio communities,” Eric Myers, a Donald R. Myers Legacy Fund committee member and Myers’ son, said in a news release. “Behind each of these projects and programs are individuals who give to uplift lives and livelihoods of our communities, embodying the same passion and generous spirit as my father. We are proud to partner with each of them to make a difference while continuing his legacy.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you