IRONTON — The Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society, located in an old house just four blocks from the Ohio River in the heart of Ironton, hearkens back to a time in the Ohio River city’s history when it was booming.
In the late 1800s, the production of iron was key when it came to America’s rush into the Industrial Age and Ironton’s business activity centered on that growth. The city’s population peaked in 1950, and has shrunk since then.
But Ironton was the place for some interesting times. During the Civil War, the settlement was an important part of the Underground Railroad that helped escaped slaves find freedom. The city had a professional football team from 1919 to 1930. About 25 years later, local country music singer and songwriter Bobby Bare began his career in the local music venues found in Ironton after coming into town from the southern Ohio hillsides.
In 2009, the older sections of downtown Ironton were added to the National Register of Historical Places due to its unique architecture dating back to the 1850s.
There are many older cities and towns found throughout the U.S. with similar histories. As life flows forward, it is up to the local historical society to keep the fascinating olden days alive.
Now, in the Tri-State, the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society in Ironton is one of the most active organizations of their type.
This weekend, the museum and society will hold its annual Spring Tea on May 14, run by event chair Kay Rader.
“The Tea is something that we do twice a year at our museum,” said Rader. “We will have a beautiful fashion show connected to the event this time featuring old dresses. We bring in models, and we have them wear older dresses from the different eras of the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s. We have a warehouse that has lots of dresses that have been donated to us. We have a committee that picks out the dresses every year for the museum teas. It is a group effort. We use about eight dresses each time, and our models come down the stairs with them on and walk into all of the rooms so everyone at the tea can see what we have at the time. We have over 100 dresses to choose from, and we like to select the dresses by the year they were made and try to have every decade represented. We keep the dresses always covered while in storage and take very good care of them.”
Although the Spring Tea will probably be sold out by the time of this article’s printing, now is the time to put future teas on the calendar (November) as well as the other events that are to come at the museum.
“We are going to have a Pie Social and Pie Contest on July 16, which we have every year,” said Rader. “And, we also host a Cemetery Walk on Sept. 24 at our beautiful Woodland Cemetery, which is full of beautiful stones and statuary. During the walk, we feature actors who portray the people who are buried there. We usually portray about 25 people who were historical figures in the history of Lawrence County.”
Rader has been affiliated with the Lawrence County Museum for over three decades.
“I became involved with the Historical Society in 1988,” said Rader. “I am originally from here, so I love the history of Ironton, and I have always been a history buff. My parents came here from Kenova, West Virginia, and moved to Ironton in 1929. I was born here afterwards and have lived here all of my life I attended an old grade school in Ironton called Iron Street School, and it was the oldest school in Ironton at the time. I’ve always loved history, and when you hear about it when you are young, it always sticks with you.”
The Lawrence County Museum, located in the house built in 1870 and located at 506 S. 6th St., is open from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
More information on the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society can be found at lawcomuseum.org, at facebook.com/LawCoHS or by calling 740-532-1222.