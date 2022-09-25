The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Members of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area, from left, Marcia Daoust, Beverly Murrell, Nyoka Baker Campbell, Jan Gossett, Wendy Thomas and Martha Woodward stand behind the league’s garden at the Cabell County Courthouse. The garden was planted to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

 Courtesy of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area

HUNTINGTON — Members of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area recently established a flower garden at the Cabell County Courthouse.

Planted in August, the garden commemorates the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which was on Aug. 26, 1920. The date is also known as Women’s Equality Day.

