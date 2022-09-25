Members of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area, from left, Marcia Daoust, Beverly Murrell, Nyoka Baker Campbell, Jan Gossett, Wendy Thomas and Martha Woodward stand behind the league’s garden at the Cabell County Courthouse. The garden was planted to commemorate the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Courtesy of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area
HUNTINGTON — Members of the League of Women Voters of the Huntington Area recently established a flower garden at the Cabell County Courthouse.
Planted in August, the garden commemorates the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which was on Aug. 26, 1920. The date is also known as Women’s Equality Day.
The garden is next to the 4th Avenue entrance. The league said the site was chosen because “it represents the seat of government for the county’s citizens. Voting is the voice and constitutional right of every citizen.”
“The garden is part of the league’s continuing efforts to encourage and increase participation in the election process for all citizens of Cabell County,” a statement from the league said.
The league hopes the project reminds Cabell County residents about the importance of voting and its impact on democracy.
It will maintain the garden. The league also gave special thanks to Beth Thompson, county administrator, and the Cabell County Commission for their support.
