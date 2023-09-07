MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Honey Bee Trail is an interactive way for locals and visitors to connect with the state’s beekeepers and honey distributors. The goal is to foster sustainability and community engagement by connecting local pollinators and businesses with the general public.
“The honey industry is one piece of our toolkit that sets our destination apart from others,” said Maggie Parsons, agritourism marketing specialist at the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, in a news release. “Through this collaboration, we get to celebrate the wonders of local honey and give well-deserved recognition to the pollinators that sustain the industry.”
Users can access a pre-built itinerary using the Visit Mountaineer Country Trip Planner App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Through the app, participants can customize their plans and discover an array of honey stops and related activities. From historical sites to flower farms and local markets, each stop offers an experience that goes beyond honey tasting.
“We continue to work with our local partners to champion projects that tell our destination’s story,” said Kathryn Carter, destination development coordinator for the VMCCVB. “The trail sets participants up to learn about and indulge in the finest and purest local honey that the Mountain State has to offer. From wildflower honey to buckwheat honey, each stop promises diverse flavors of the region.”
