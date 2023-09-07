The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia Honey Bee Trail is an interactive way for locals and visitors to connect with the state’s beekeepers and honey distributors. The goal is to foster sustainability and community engagement by connecting local pollinators and businesses with the general public.

Visit Mountaineer Country Convention and Visitors Bureau (VMCCVB), in collaboration with the Monongalia County Beekeepers Association and the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, announced the trail’s opening.

