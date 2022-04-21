HUNTINGTON — During a recent interview, local entertainer Lee Dean was driving on Interstate 79, coming to Charleston from West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, West Virginia, while on his way to Boone County. During the day, Dean is a field representative for West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, a job that finds him visiting nearly every region of the state.
After hours, however, Dean dons an old-school suit, tie and hat and brings to life the personality and music of the late, great singer Frank Sinatra. Other times he will perform as Elvis Presley or will recreate both superstars at a show on occasion.
On Thursday, April 21, Lee Dean will turn into Sinatra for a swinging show at the Sip Downtown Brasserie, the “casual yet classy” club located at 311 9th St. in Huntington. The show is free and will go from 7 to 10 p.m.
Dean never had any intentions or desires to become a Sinatra or Elvis impersonator. He is an actor, however, with the locally based Murder and Merriment acting troupe that produces live, interactive murder mysteries at clubs and restaurants all over the region. During a performance of one of the 50-plus original plays written by Murder and Merriment founder George Snider, the storyline involved a fictitious run-in with Frank Sinatra. On a whim, Dean stepped up and tried his hand at portraying Ole Blue Eyes.
“I’ve been in the Murder and Merriment company with my best friend George Snider for about seven years now, and one of the 56 murder mysteries that he has written is called Murder At The USO,” said Dean. “The play takes place during the World War II era with folks like Bing Crosby, Bob Hope and Judy Garland in the storyline, and he also had a Frank Sinatra character in it as well. Because he knew I liked Sinatra, George said, ‘I want you to play Frank Sinatra.’ I said, ‘I have never played Frank Sinatra. I can’t talk like that.’ He said, ‘Ah, you’ll figure it out.’ That was six years ago and people really liked it.”
One day, the town of Welch in McDowell County opened its events building called the Jack Caffrey Arts and Culture Center. Dean was invited to be the first performer to grace the new stage while doing his Frank Sinatra act. He had not worked up a whole Sinatra-based show yet outside of the murder mystery play. But Dean took up the challenge and it worked, and he now performs as The Chairman of the Board many times a month.
“The minute I enter a room, I’m dressed like Sinatra and I talk like him and I interact with people like him,” said Dean. “I’m a tribute artist. When I walk into a room, I am Frank Sinatra or Elvis Presley and I am in one or the other’s character the whole night. I also do a couple of fun, interactive things during my show. I always encourage couple to slow dance to songs like ‘The Way You Look Tonight,’ or ‘Love Me Tender’ if I am doing Elvis, and they’ll dance to the fast songs as well. We also set up a Fun Selfie Station, which is a big 8-by-8-foot backdrop that says ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ on it and we provide a bunch of Sinatra-style hats and already-tied neck ties and people love to put that stuff on and take selfies with me or on their own. We will also pass out these cards called Spotlighting Sweeties and we ask couples to fill them out and tell us how long they have been together, where their first date took place and their favorite thing about each other. We collect those before the concert starts, and we have some fun reading those in between songs.”
Dean also has a ministry side to his performances, often doing his act for free in assisted living homes and retirement villages. For Dean, he realizes that many elderly folks in the state sometimes have few to no visitors.
“Sometimes those folks don’t get any visitors, and sadly some don’t remember what they ate for breakfast, yet the minute you start singing ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ or “Jailhouse Rock,’ they know every word and they sing along and laugh and dance and have fun,” said Dean. “The Sinatra song that goes over best is ‘My Way.’ That’s the biggie, although ‘New York, New York’ is a big one, too. With Elvis it is ‘All Shook Up,’ ’Suspicious Minds’ and the popular closer ‘How Great Thou Art.’ But I always give an inspirational message to the crowd at these homes before I end the show with ‘My Way.’”
Sometimes a simple dance can make all the difference in the world for an audience member.
“When I sing a song like ‘The Way You Look Tonight,’ there is a break in between the lyrics and I had one woman get up during one show and cry on my shoulder. She was a widow and she said to me, ‘My husband used to dance with me to this very song. This is bringing back such wonderful memories.’ Little stories like that remind you of why you do it. I tell everybody that I am not the best Frank Sinatra or Elvis impersonator that you will ever see, and in fact I never wanted to do any of these things to begin with. But there is nobody better at being a people person who gets to talk with people of all walks of life and give them an unforgettable experience.”
For more information on booking a show with Lee Dean, call 304-972-1119.