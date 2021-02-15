HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church has a full lineup of diverse Lent services planned.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the church will provide a drive-thru distribution of ashes from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 5-6 p.m. All COVID-19 prevention protocols will be followed.
A live online service will follow at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on the church’s YouTube Channel (search for “Enslow Park Presbyterian”).
On Feb. 21, the first Sunday in Lent, a live online service will also be available on YouTube. Dancer Jessica Fox will perform a tribute in memory of her mother, who died of COVID-19, in recognition of the effect of the deep losses of the pandemic. She also plans to dance on Easter morning.
Enslow Park’s Pastor John Yeager is also developing a yoga “Faith Flow” concept with Joan St. Clair of Studio 8 that will incorporate yoga with a worship experience. St. Clair will lead the yoga flow as Yeager reads associated scripture passages. The service will conclude with the Lord’s Supper.
“The Presbyterian Church encourages engagement of the mind, body, and soul in worship,” Yeager said in a news release. “Yoga is a great way to do just that.”
“Faith Flow” will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Speakers are also being planned for Holy Week, March 29-April 2.
For more information, contact Yeager at 304-360-1198 or yeagiyogi@gmail.com. The church’s phone is 304-523-9920 and website is www.enslowpresbychurch.org.