MILTON, W.Va. — Community members are invited to a series of Lenten Lunches being offered on Tuesdays in March by the Milton Ministerial Association.
The noon-1 p.m. luncheon schedule is: March 3, Milton United Methodist Church; March 10, Milton Baptist Church; March 17, Union Baptist Church; March 24, Bethesda United Methodist Church; March 31, Church in the Valley.
In addition to a light lunch, there will be a devotion and fellowship time. A love offering will be received to support the Milton Ministerial Association Benevolence Fund. For additional information, call Milton Baptist Church at 304-743-3461.