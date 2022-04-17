The problem with Mary Barbara Moore’s poetry is that it is so good. No Hallmark Cards’ trite bromides here. No zippy cliches. Rather, a challenging world of lush language, perfectly chosen words. A world of exactitude. Moore will allow you to see the world — SEE the world — more clearly than you’ve ever seen (or tasted) it before.
Don’t, however, expect to extract the meaning of her poems in one reading. First, read to get a general overview. Once you have a basic orientation, read again to put the parts together. Once you appreciate how the words and images relate to one another, read the poem a third time to digest and enjoy the brilliance of her accomplishment.
Moore is an intellectually demanding thinker. You may have to consult Google more than once for vocabulary and allusions. Titian’s painting of “The Assumption,” for example. But your persistence will pay off.
Thematically, Moore deals with the paradoxes (and ambiguities) of the human condition. Passion “can consume or enwrap without consuming.” She seems to be saying that passion can be used up, extinguished, or it can be embraced avidly, without wasting or spending itself. It can renew itself rather than be exhausted. In the poem “Dear If,” she presents an image and raises a question. The “low clouds” that look like “incandescent domes”: do they look more like mausoleums or cathedrals? That is, places in which to be buried or places in which to worship.
One of the book’s recurring themes is the sacred in nature. And the nature of that sacredness. The poet, for all her verbal exactitude, has her philosophical doubts. Hence, the use of the word “If” in her title. But we all have our ifs, our doubts.
One thing the reader will not doubt is Moore’s command of language. A wasp’s waist is described as “glance-thin.” Storms “conjure thunderheads, un-Pacific” and “terrific” — both dazzling and terrifying. A redwood tree’s scent is described as “pepper, musk, resin — prehuman yet familiar.”
Branches don’t merely beat against the roof during a rain storm, they “grumble.” One ode celebrates the thousands of years old Methuselah tree for “surviving the unendurable.” Think of the necks of herons. Moore describes their “white necks queries … ” How often do we think of the purity of air? Moore writes about “the air so clear, it’s almost not.”
One literary critic has called Moore, a professor emerita of Marshall University, an “emerging … major American poet … . Her rapier deployment of conceits, metaphorical density, and word-music mark Moore a contemporary American Metaphysical.” Another critic marvels at the “deeply contemplative … brave … sonic and inventive brilliance of her craft.”
If (yes, “If”) you are up to the challenge, you will find “Dear If” linguistically rewarding.