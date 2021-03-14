If you know Kitty Kallen at all, it probably is subliminally. Her 1945 number one hit recording of “It’s Been a Long, Long Time” plays during the closing credits of “Avengers: Endgame.” A few years earlier, her 1954 number one hit “Little Things Mean a Lot” served as the musical motif for “Circle of Friends” (the movie in which Minnie Driver has a crush on Chris O’Donnell’s character).
A newly published screenplay, “Little Things Mean a Lot,” by Michael Monteith rescues Kitty Kallen from obscurity. The Washington Post said her voice was “pitch perfect;” the New York Times referred to its “velvet” quality. Between the late 1930s and the mid-1960s she charted on Billboard dozens of times and arguably had four of the biggest 100 hits of the 20th century. (The other two being “Besame Mucho” and Duke Ellington’s classic “I’m Beginning to See the Light.”)
Monteith covers many of the highs and lows of her career. As a teenager she played hooky, driving in a friend’s borrowed car from Philadelphia to Chicago to audition for Jack Teagarden’s band. (In his TV series, Ken Burns identified Jack Teagarden as one of the greats of jazz.) There were only a few minutes of audition time left when she arrived at his studio. Mr. Teagarden told his assistant that any other prospects could come back tomorrow but, his assistant pleaded: she drove all the way from Philadelphia and she has to get back tonight because her parents don’t even know she’s missing school. Teagarden turned to the girl and asked if she had heard the previous singer. She had. If she could sing the same song in the same key — he wasn’t going to ask his band members to transpose notes for her—he’d let her tryout. When she was midway through the song, the assistant rushed over to Mr. Teagarden and apologized: “I’m sorry. I didn’t get her name.” Jack Teagarden said: “That’s Kitty Kallen.”
Take that in for a moment. Here was a high school student he had never met but he knew her voice. How is that possible? At 12 she had entered a singing contest. The prize was an appearance on a radio program. She did so well that she was offered her own radio show. And so, for the next few years, not only did she have a local audience but people in the music business were listening for emerging talent. A number of band leaders had their ears on Ms. Kallen.
Her recording of “Love for Sale” by Cole Porter was banned from radio play because it was deemed scandalously indecent. When Kallen moved on to Jimmy Dorsey, Harry James, Artie Shaw and Mitch Miller, she started churning out hits. She was one of the few “girl singers” from the Swing Era to make the transition to solo stardom with ballads, country, rock’n’roll and bossa nova. She sang “How Are Things in Glocca Morra” many times on Broadway as the lead in Finian’s Rainbow.
Monteith’s masterful script covers her feud with Frank Sinatra and the time she lost her voice at London’s Palladium in 1955. She retired after her last top 10 hit, Fred Ebb/John Kander’s “My Coloring Book” in the early 1960s. She never sang again in public except for her reunion with Frank Sinatra late in her life. She died in 2016 at the age of 94.
Michael Monteith’s screenplay has won the grand prize at the Nevada International Film Festival, a Vienna Film Award, the Woodbury Film Festival award, among numerous others. Either as a trip down memory lane or as an introduction to one of America’s great pop singers, “Little Things Mean a Lot,” available through Amazon.com, is well worth the reading.