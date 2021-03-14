HUNTINGTON — Planning your family’s Easter activities? Better hop to it!
While registration for all eight of the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s socially distant neighborhood egg hunts has filled up, there is still Easter fun to be had.
Here’s a look at various Easter-themed events taking place in the region:
Accessible fun
Developmental Therapy Center and Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District present an “Eggciting Egg Hunt,” an adaptive egg hunt for children who have special needs.
There will be four separate egg hunts, with 10 children allowed per time slot. Light refreshments will be provided by Sheetz. Bring a camera for socially distanced photos with Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail.
The egg hunt events will follow CDC guidelines. Masks must be worn and social distancing must be practiced. Sign up at dtchuntington.org/eggciting-egg-hunt for one of four hunts.
“Quiet Bunny” is an egg hunt in a quieter environment for children with sensory processing difficulties. “Bunny Tail” is an egg hunt for children with wheelchairs or restricted mobility, using magnetic eggs and poles. “Peep Peep” is a beeping egg hunt for children who are visually impaired. “Every Bunny Welcome” is an egg hunt for children with other disabilities.
Bunny delivery
Want to offer the Easter Bunny some help at your home? Developmental Therapy Center also offers an egg hunt delivery service that will hide eggs at your home, business or other location within a 25-mile radius of the center.
Delivery of one dozen eggs is $15, with amounts going up to eight dozen for $120. Eggs will be delivered Thursday, April 1 through Saturday, April 3. Optional add-ons include a note from the Easter Bunny or bunny prints leading the way to the candy- and toy-filled eggs.
Order by visiting dtchuntington.org/product/dtcs-peeps/.
Don’t have a little one of your own to surprise? You can also sponsor a family’s egg hunt.
If a delivery location is 26-35 miles from the center, a $10 delivery fee will be added.
Egg hunt at home
Sign-ups are also open for “Egg My Yard,” an annual fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House kids, planned and executed by Marshall University students. Eggs must be reserved by March 31, and will be delivered on Saturday night, April 3. It’s $20 for 12 eggs, $40 for 30 eggs and $75 for 50 eggs.
Find the event on Facebook or visit https://apps.rmhchuntington.org/open-fundraisers?PFR=117
Yards will be egged in the following locations: Huntington, Barboursville, Ona, Milton, Hurricane, Teays Valley, Ceredo, Kenova, Lavalette, South Point, Chesapeake, and Proctorville. If you are located outside of these areas but are still interested in participating, contact Olivia Zarilla at olivia@rmhchuntington.org.
This is a charity fundraiser, and no refunds will be given.
Easter at the mall
The Huntington Mall welcomed the Easter Bunny for the 2021 Easter season on Saturday. The Easter Bunny will be at the mall for photos every day now until April 3. Customers are encouraged to skip the line and book their appointment by visiting the website www.ediimaging.com/easter. Visit www.huntingtonmall.com for times and prices for photos with the Easter Bunny.
Next weekend, March 20-21, the mall will be hosting its first Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt during mall hours. Designed for children under 12 years of age, the child’s guardian will accompany their child to the Customer Service Center to pick up their Scavenger Hunt game sheet. The children, with their guardian, will go through the mall looking for the pictures of the eggs to match their game sheet.
When they have found all of the eggs, they return the sheet to customer service for a prize, while supplies last.
The weekend of March 27-28 the mall will host a Pet Photo day with the Easter Bunny. Pet must be on a leash or in a carrier at all times. Photo times are 9-11 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Egg-citing activities
The Pottery Place in Huntington’s Pullman Square will host an “Egg-citing Spring Fling” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
At 11 a.m., there will be an Egg Scramble (quantities are limited), followed by Easter ceramic painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and more.
For more information, visit The Pottery Place on Facebook.
Easter celebration
As the coronavirus turned lives upside down in 2020, Fellowship Baptist Church of Barboursville found opportunity amid the darkness.
When churches were closing right before Easter, Pastor Greg Wagoneer worked with the Village of Barboursville and the Huntington Mall to continue the celebration of Easter in a socially distanced way that would allow for safe fellowship. This type of celebration will continue this Easter, as well.
The Easter 2021 Celebration will be held in the front parking lot of the Huntington Mall from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, April 4. There will be music by Render the Hearts and a message from the scripture of the Bible. Bring a chair or stay in your car.
The celebration will also be streamed live on the Facebook pages of the Huntington Mall and Fellowship Barboursville. It will take place rain or shine.
Bunny photos
Starting Friday, March 19 and going until April 3, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos at the Ashland Town Center mall.
Photo packages from $35-45 are available.
Advance reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by visiting https://ashlandtowncenter.com/ under Events.
Learn more about health and safety guidelines and what to expect during your visit with the Bunny at https://cherryhillprograms.com/covidguidelines.