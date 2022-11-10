From the banks of the Greenbrier River and the town of Lewisburg comes a new band call Seldom Free that will make their Huntington debut on Friday.
Consisting of Greenbrier County natives, multi-instrumentalists and songwriters Nathan Seldomridge and Dan Freeman, the group also includes Ryan Krofcheck on mandolin and Joanna Burt-Kinderman on bass.
Many in the Tri-State will know Krofcheck as a member of the popular band Fletcher’s Grove. Burt-Kinderman often performs with the group Snakewinder, featuring Dave Bing, while also being the executive director of the brand-new Hammons Family Fiddle and Banjo Contests, World Class Jam and Festival held every July in Marlinton, West Virginia.
Seldomridge and Freeman began as a duo, performing at open mic nights and other musical events in Lewisburg. As they began to expand their sound and group size, Krofcheck and Burt-Kinderman have proved to be an excellent fit, and the quartet version of Seldom Free was born.
The Seldom Free will perform at the Fly In Café at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. The venue is located at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington and features a restaurant and a full bar. Tickets are only $5 and gasoline money donations for the band will be gladly accepted. More information can be found at www.facebook.com/flyincafe.
Seldomridge began to play music when he was 12 years old after being influenced by his grandfather, who played the guitar at family gatherings and on the front porch, picking everything from Jimmy Rodgers tunes to John Prine songs on a 1976 Martin D-28 six-string. Seldomridge then began to focus his guitar skills on trying to learn the music of the late Stevie Ray Vaughan as he entered his teenage years. One day, his stepfather put on a live recording of Vaughan filmed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland in 1982 — and it changed Seldomridge’s musical world forever.
By the time Seldomridge hit 13, his parents had bought him a Fender Stratocaster electric guitar and he went deep into the world of rock ‘n roll and the blues. From there, he moved toward more acoustic-based music in high school, listening and playing music by artists such as the Dave Matthews Band. Later on, as an adult, he discovered the newgrass jam scene featuring groups like the Yonder Mountain String Band, staying with the genre all of the way up to the current phenom in Billy Strings.
When Seldomridge began to go to the local open mic night events in Greenbrier County, it was during the time when a pre-famous Tyler Childers lived in the area in a small town called Renick, West Virginia, located on Route 219 just 16 miles from Lewisburg. Childers, who is no stranger to Huntington and is an Eastern Kentucky native, has gone on to experience worldwide success in the music business in recent years. Looking back, Seldomridge says, it was fascinating to experience a future great artist performing during a more humbling period of his life.
“Tyler spent a lot of time here in Lewisburg and he worked at the Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, where my girlfriend also worked for a while,” said Seldomridge. “Some of these people, like Tyler, you see them perform and you go, ‘Oh yeah, they are going to go places.’ I remember him playing at open mic nights with us and we were like, ‘Dude, what are you doing here?’ He’d say, ‘I’m workshopping,’ and he’d be playing some of his future hits like ‘Feathered Indians’ and we are all just watching from the back of the room going, ‘Holy smokes, how is this guy not playing bigger stages?’”
That experience taught Seldomridge that even the most fortunate artists have to start somewhere, and fate can shine on you at anytime as long as you’re in the game.
“I didn’t know him super well then, and he probably wouldn’t remember who I was, but there were a few open mic nights in this area where he was playing and I was watching, or I played at a couple of them as well,” said Seldomridge. “There is a great photograph of Tyler from back then playing at a café not too far from here and he is sitting there, just singing his heart out, and he has that face all scrunched up and his mouth is really open, and when you look at the rest of the picture and look at the crowd that night, not a single person is paying attention to him. Not a single person is looking at him in the entire photo. It is just wild, because sometimes you don’t even know who you’re really looking at.”
When Seldomridge met his Seldom Free band mate Freeman, who has spent time in other Greenbrier County bands over the years, he found a musical connection worth exploring.
“Dan and I started this band back around 2017 after I met him when we got together to do a Grateful Dead cover project,” said Seldomridge. “Dan has been one of my local music heroes and I have known him for a long time now. He was in the group Vern’s Pot of Chili when I was just a kid, so I would sneak out and go to their shows and watch them play. Eventually, years later, we started playing out as a duo and then we began to add people to the band. Joanna was added to the project about three or four years ago and Ryan has been playing the mandolin with us for about a year and a half.”
With the full group now complete, things are beginning to gel for Seldom Free.
“With Joanna playing the upright bass, our music has definitely taken a tilt towards the bluegrass side of things,” said Seldomridge. “Then, Ryan comes in and the sound changed a little bit more and now we play a mix of Americana, rock, jamband and bluegrass. These are some of my favorite people in the world. I adore Joanna, Dan is one of my best friends, and the time I have spent with Ryan has been really fun as well. So, it helps, all the more, to be sharing whatever experience it is that you’re having, with people that you love. We are very fortunate in that regard.”
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/seldomfree.