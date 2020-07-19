Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Liberty Baptist plans outdoor gospel sing

MILTON — Parishioners and other church congregations are invited to attend an outdoor gospel singing event at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing in Milton.

No admission will be charged and no offering will be taken. The church will take care of the expenses as a community outreach. The event will feature the Gospel Harmony Boys, celebrating their 68th year of singing, and the Humphreys, from Ripley, West Virginia, both favorites of Liberty Baptist.

For more information, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.