Liberty Baptist plans outdoor gospel sing
MILTON — Parishioners and other church congregations are invited to attend an outdoor gospel singing event at 5 p.m. Aug. 15 at Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing in Milton.
No admission will be charged and no offering will be taken. The church will take care of the expenses as a community outreach. The event will feature the Gospel Harmony Boys, celebrating their 68th year of singing, and the Humphreys, from Ripley, West Virginia, both favorites of Liberty Baptist.
For more information, call John Snodgrass at 304-638-0639.