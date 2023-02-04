Five-year-old Kayleigh Kristy looks through children’s books at the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale on Friday on the fourth floor of Cabell County Public Library in downtown Huntington.
Five-year-old Kayleigh Kristy looks through children’s books at the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale on Friday on the fourth floor of Cabell County Public Library in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Readers in need of a few new novels to cozy up with are in luck this weekend.
The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library’s used book sale began Friday and continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the downtown library at 455 9th St.
The sale on the fourth floor of the library includes gently used adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs, LPs. old 78 records, audio books and magazines.
On Saturday, shoppers can fill a bag of books for only $3 or a box of books for just $10. Only bags and boxes provided by the Friends may be used. (Fine art prints and collectible books are not included in the sale.)
Proceeds will help expand and enrich library services.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.