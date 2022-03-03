The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library Used Book Sale takes place in 2021 at the Cabell County Public Library main branch in Huntington in this file photo. The sale returns Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, at the downtown library at 455 9th St.
HUNTINGTON — The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library will conduct a used book sale Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale will open at 10 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. each day.
“We will have something new at this sale,” said Friends President Bill Patton. “We have lots of fine color prints — everything from Norman Rockwell magazine covers to NASACAR scenes — which we’ve priced from $2 to $10 each.”
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include gently used adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs and LP records, audio books and magazines.
“Most books will be priced between $1 and $2,” Patton said. “A Collector’s Table will offer rare and unusual books at bargain prices.”
On Saturday only, sale goers may fill a bag of books for only $3 or a box of books for just $10. Only bags and boxes provided by the Friends may be used. “We very much want to say thank you to Lowe’s for providing us with boxes for the sale,” Patton said.
Proceeds from the sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. If you’re not a member of the Friends, you can join for as little as $5. For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at 304-528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.
