HUNTINGTON — The Friends of the Cabell County Public Library will conduct a used book sale Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, at the downtown library at 455 9th St. The sale will open at 10 a.m. and continue to 4 p.m. each day.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have a number of wonderful collectible editions in our latest sale,” said Friends President James Casto.
Included are 63 volumes of Zane Gray westerns, along with books by Mark Twain, James Joyce. Edgar Rice Burroughs and others.
“We also have lots of fine color prints — everything from Norman Rockwell magazine covers to NASCAR scenes,” Casto said. The prints are priced from $2 to $10 each.
The sale on the fourth floor of the library will include gently used adult fiction and non-fiction titles, books for children and young adults, DVDs and video tapes, CDs, LPs and old 78 records, records, audio books and magazines.
On Saturday only, sale goers may fill a bag of books for only $3 or a box of books for just $10. Only bags and boxes provided by the Friends may be used. The prints and collectible books are not included in the bag or box sale.
Proceeds from the sale, one of three conducted by the Friends of the Library each year, go to help expand and enrich library services. Anyone who is not a member of the Friends can join for as little as $5.
For more information on the book sale or Friends membership, call the library at 304-528-5700 or log on to www.cabell.lib.wv.us.
