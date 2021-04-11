HUNTINGTON — Kayla Morris, branch manager of Gallaher Village Library, has been selected to join in the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL) Outstanding in Their Field Leadership Institute as part of the 2021-22 cohort, according to a news release from the Cabell County Public Library.
Beginning in August, a group of 30 library professionals from across the country will engage in residential, online and conference experiences spanning 18 months to deepen their understanding of and commitment to professional values while they gain practical managerial skills.
Students are selected from only small and/or rural libraries. Often these are “accidental librarians” who have no formal education in librarianship (in the form of a master’s degree in library and information science) and few local resources for library-specific professional development. These folks came into their leadership positions from a variety of backgrounds and may already be in a position of authority, or they may be looking ahead to a transition of power within their organization.
Key priorities for this institute are to develop strong rural and small library leaders, give them tools to strengthen the communities they serve and empower them to add their voices to national conversations about libraries.
The program is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Science.