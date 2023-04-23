The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Joy Callaway, a Marshall University graduate who’s the author of historical novels, will be guest speaker at this year’s annual membership luncheon of the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library at noon May 4 at the main library, 455 9th St.

In 2022, Callaway published “The Grand Design,” a fictional account of how famed interior designer Dorothy Draper revamped The Greenbrier after its World War II service as an Army hospital. Her newest novel, “All the Pretty Places,” will be released May 9. Her books will be available for purchase after her presentation.

