HUNTINGTON — Joy Callaway, a Marshall University graduate who’s the author of historical novels, will be guest speaker at this year’s annual membership luncheon of the Friends of the Cabell County Public Library at noon May 4 at the main library, 455 9th St.
In 2022, Callaway published “The Grand Design,” a fictional account of how famed interior designer Dorothy Draper revamped The Greenbrier after its World War II service as an Army hospital. Her newest novel, “All the Pretty Places,” will be released May 9. Her books will be available for purchase after her presentation.
Callaway says her love of storytelling is a direct result of her parents’ insistence that she read books or write stories instead of watching television. A full-time mom and writer, she holds a B.A. in Journalism and Public Relations from Marshall and an M.M.C in Mass Communications from the University of South Carolina. She lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, with her husband, John, and her two children, Alevia and John.
Tickets for the luncheon are $15 and may be purchased at the library or by calling Sean Laishley at 304-528-5700.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.