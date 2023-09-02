The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library is excited to share the thrilling and haunting news of one of its most anticipated events of the year — the annual gala.

In its 20th year, the gala will be different and will not carry a foreign-country theme, such as Greece, Italy, Spain or others, but is designed to be a night to remember. The spooktacular evening of feasting and fun takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Main Library, 455 9th St. (the location is also different).

