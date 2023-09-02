Breana Roach Bowen, became the new director of the Cabell County Public Library on April 1, 2022, poses for a photo on the third floor of the Cabell County Public Library on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library is excited to share the thrilling and haunting news of one of its most anticipated events of the year — the annual gala.
In its 20th year, the gala will be different and will not carry a foreign-country theme, such as Greece, Italy, Spain or others, but is designed to be a night to remember. The spooktacular evening of feasting and fun takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Main Library, 455 9th St. (the location is also different).
“Our new director, Breana Roach Bowen, wanted to do something different,” said Norma Casto, gala chairperson. “That’s why we changed from using a foreign country theme.”
Bowen is the former assistant director of youth services at the library and serves on the board of directors for the Huntington Rotary Club. She is also president of West Virginia Library Association. She became the new director April 1, 2022.
The theme for this year’s gala is “A Haunted Evening at the Library ... Eat, Drink, and Be Scary,” featuring food, drinks, music by DJ Charlie Brown Superstar, dancing, entertainment and decorations “to die for.” Those attending may come in costume or cocktail attire of choice.
“Costumes are suggested, but not required,” said Casto.
Palmistry, tarot readings, crystal ball, dream interpretation, cleansings and more are offered by Dottie the Psychic. An after-hours ghost hunt with Spectral Research and Investigations of the Tri-State is also offered in house.
Another difference in this year’s gala is the caterer. Lost Art of Culinary LLC in Ashland presents a wonderful buffet featuring Tenderloin, Garlic and Herb Roasted Chicken, and Italian Pasta and assorted vegetables, appetizers and desserts. Along with the buffet, various liquor and wine are available, as well as non-alcoholic and an appropriate spooky punch.
Individual tickets for this night to remember are $125, with corporate tables encouraged. Corporate tables for 8 are $1,500 and 4 seats are $800. Deadline for purchasing tickets is Oct. 16 by calling 304-528-5700 or ordering online at my.allevents in CCPL_Gala_2023. Paypal or credit/debit cards are accepted.
Cabell County Public Library serves eight libraries across the county. In 2022, more than 198,000 customers walked through the doors of these libraries, over 9,700 individuals have used the meeting rooms, and almost 32,000 children and more than 4,000 adults attended programs. Schools have also visited the libraries more than 600 times.
“Proceeds go towards operational costs for our entire library system as well as a wide variety of activities and programs for adults and children and much-needed updates for our buildings,” said Bowen. “We are potentially facing a huge cut in our revenue in the coming months and years, so we need the support of the public more than ever. We encourage all individuals to join us at our event.”
Casto said supporting this event will help achieve the library’s mission of improving and supporting literacy in our community and will support a wide variety of library needs such as programming for adults and children.
