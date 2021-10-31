HUNTINGTON — This year’s West Virginia Writers Fall Conference at the Cabell County Public Library in downtown Huntington will feature 11 workshops from seven authors, according to a news release. Open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, tickets are $25 for members of West Virginia Writers and $50 for nonmembers.
Masks and social distancing will be required, and online registration is available at https://wvwriters.org/fall-conference/.
Presenters:
- Daniel J. O’Malley’s fiction has appeared in Granta, Gulf Coast, Subtropics, Alaska Quarterly Review, Meridian, The Baltimore Review and 2016’s Best American Short Stories, among other publications. In 2020 his story “Simon” was a finalist for the Sunday Times Audible Short Story Award. He earned a bachelor’s in anthropology from Washington University in St. Louis and a master’s in creative writing from the University of Florida. He teaches in the English Department at Marshall University in Huntington, where he was recently named as the city’s inaugural Literary Laureate.
- Cat Pleska, award-winning author, educator, president of Mountain State Press and oral historian, holds a master’s in creative nonfiction writing and a master’s in humanities. Her memoir, “Riding on Comets,” was published by West Virginia University Press, 2015. Pleska edited three anthologies, and her essays have appeared in Still: The Journal, Heartwood Magazine, Change 7 Magazine and others. She teaches full time in the English Department at Marshall University.
- Ace Boggess is author of six books of poetry, including “The Prisoners,” “Ultra Deep Field” and “I Have Lost the Art of Dreaming It So,” as well as the novels “States of Mercy” and “A Song Without a Melody.” He earned his bachelor’s from Marshall University and his juris doctor from West Virginia University. He serves as senior editor at The Adirondack Review and associate editor at The Evening Street Review. His poems have appeared in Michigan Quarterly Review, Harvard Review, Notre Dame Review, J Journal, North Dakota Quarterly and other journals. His awards include the Robert Bausch Fiction Award and a fellowship from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts. He was incarcerated for five years in the West Virginia prison system, an experience that has been the basis for much of his writing. He resides in Charleston.
- Doc Benson has produced, directed and starred in films screened at top international film festivals, received multiple Best Director and Best Screenplay awards, and has seen his films receive distribution worldwide. He has also served as a television producer, station manager, newspaper journalist and script doctor and is a past recipient of the Top Columnist award from the West Virginia Press Association. He holds advanced degrees in business and ministry and serves as president of the nonprofit Appalachian Cinematic Arts Council.
- Douglas John Imbrogno is a lifetime storyteller in words, image and video. He was a feature writer, feature editor and multimedia producer for the Charleston Gazette and Gazette-Mail for 35 years and was an evangelist for multimedia storytelling. He currently edits the multimedia monthly magazine WestVirginiaVille.com, and for the past year has produced short-form and long-form narrative documentaries shown at film fests worldwide.
- Erin Novotny, writing as Tobi Doyle, is a hybrid romance author and has published more than a dozen romance books. She writes happily-ever-afters with heat and humor, romantic suspense and cozy mysteries. A member of the Romance Writers of America’s Pen to Paper committee, she’s also the current president of RWA’s romantic suspense chapter, Kiss of Death, a member of Central Ohio Fiction Writers, West Virginia Writers and other local writing groups.
- Michael Connick was born and raised in San Francisco, lived in Europe and the Middle East and has lived in West Virginia for the past 13 years. Now retired, his career included work in the U.S. intelligence community, the Department of Defense and the technology industry. He was a contributing editor to the technology magazine PalmPower. Michael has published three Cold War spy novels and a crime novel set in Huntington. His work also appears in ThrillWriting, The Writer’s Guide to Weapons and Artistic License Renewed. For more information, visit http://michaelconnick.com.
Workshop titles are “Fine-tuning Stories for Publication,” “MMM — Good! Food Writing in Memoir,” “Boom! Knock’em out with Flash Nonfiction,” “Submitting Work for Publication,” “Poetry Process and Strategies,” “Scripts that Sell: Screenwriting Tips for Indie Success,” “Compelling Characters for Audiences and Actors,” “Storytelling: From Campfires to Computers,” “Using Emotional Wounds to Create Characters and Stories your Readers Can’t Put Down,” “What your Readers Really Want … Cognitive Science and Genre Fiction” and “Powerful Promotional Ideas for Authors.”
For more information, email michaelconnick@gmail.com.