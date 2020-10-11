HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library, in collaboration with several local businesses, is introducing a “story walk” in downtown Huntington for children and their families.
The story walk begins at the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington, has stops at several local businesses, and brings visitors back to the library to read the last page of the book.
Library officials say a story walk fosters a love of reading, enforces positive family engagement and influences a healthy lifestyle through fitness. Children and their caregivers can combine literacy skills and exercise as they walk to each of the 18 reading stations while enjoying the beauty of downtown Huntington.
The book pages are displayed in windows of the participating agencies. The library has also included activity pages beside every page of the book that feature educational and fun tasks for visitors to do along the trail. The story walk is a free activity, and maps will be available at all participating businesses, on the library website and on library social media sites.
This initial story walk features a modern retelling of the classic fairy tale,“Rapunzel.”
“Falling for Rapunzel,” by author Leah Wilcox and illustrator Lydia Monks, offers readers a rhythmic presentation and illustrations to delight children and adults alike.
“We are so excited to be able to partner with several downtown businesses to provide a fun, educational, and safe activity for families to do together outside. It is absolutely great to have support from local businesses, and we hope many individuals participate in the Story Walk,” said Breana Bowen, assistant director for youth services, in a news release.
Puffin Books granted the library permission to use “Falling for Rapunzel” in the story walk. Downtown partners include Backyard Pizza and Raw Bar, Bow Love Boutique, Bullseye Total Media, C.F. Reuschlein Inc. Jewelers, The Inner Geek, The Market, Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe, The Old Village Roaster, Paint & Sip Studio, Paula Vega Cakes, Peace Love & Little Donuts, The Pottery Place, The Progress Building, Rapid Fired Pizza, Saad’s Oriental Rugs and T.K. Dodrill Jewelers.
For more information, visit www.cabell.lib.wv.us, or follow the library on Twitter at @CabellCoLibrary, Facebook at @cabellcountypubliclibrary, and Instagram @cabellcolibrary.