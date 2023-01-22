HUNTINGTON — The 72nd edition of The Life Writing Class, conducted by book editor and author John Patrick Grace, will launch Saturday, Jan. 28 on Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon.
This Zoom class will run for ten weeks and may include at least one in-person session for fully vaccinated participants.
Since the LWC’s inception in 2001, alumni have published about one book on average per class, or 70 books total, issued by eight different publishers. A few have garnered contracts from traditional publishers. Among author-subsidized books, at least four have won either national or regional awards, or else have sold in excess of 3,000 copies.
Recent books by LWC authors include “Wildcrafting” stories by retired area principal Jerry L. Hurley, now living in Florida, “A Night in the Woods,” stories by Richard Hartman of South Charleston, West Virginia, and “Stories Hidden Under My Mattress” by SoulAndra Price of Institute, West Virginia.
Grace is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He is also the author or coauthor of six nonfiction books and editor of more than 40 books, and a regular weekly columnist for The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington.
Genres possible for the class include autobiography, confessionals, memoirs, short stories, life-based novels, how-to books, travelogues and collections of essays. All these types have been published thus far by LWC alumni.
Classes will offer a multitude of writing tips, coaching on each project presented, peer feedback, and opportunities to share work in progress.
Enrollment for the class is $195 or $170 for returning students. For more information or to reserve a place, call 304-617-1292 or email Grace at publishersplace@gmail.com.
