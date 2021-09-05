HUNTINGTON — The Autumn 2021 Life Writing Class on Zoom led by book editor and author John Patrick Grace will start one week later than previously announced. The class will launch Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m., and run for 10 straight weeks.
The class, which has been offered multiple times each year since 2001, affords participants the chance to work with a seasoned editor on autobiography, memoir, how-to books, collections of true-life short stories and also fiction (novels and short stories) based on real-life characters or events.
More than 65 books have been published by LWC alumni.
The enrollment fee is $195 (or $175 for returning students). For more information or to enroll, contact Grace at 304-617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.