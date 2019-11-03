HUNTINGTON — The 62nd edition of The Life Writing Class, developed and led since 2001 by author and book editor John Patrick Grace, will begin Saturday, Nov. 9, at Star Federal Credit Union, 600 3rd Ave., Huntington.
The classes, geared toward area residents thinking about writing a book based on life experiences, will run from 10 a.m. to noon on 10 consecutive Saturdays.
Thus far over 400 people have been through this workshop-style experience, and more than 60 books have been published to date by alumni of the class. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford.
Genres represented by the alumni include novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
Grace holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University, is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, and has written or co-written six nonfiction books. He is also a regular weekly editorial page columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
The fee for the class is $185, or $170 for returning participants. To enroll or for more information, call Patrick Grace at 304-617-1292 or email him at publishersplace@gmail.com.