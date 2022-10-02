HUNTINGTON — Area residents who desire to write a book based on life experiences are invited to enroll in the 73rd edition of The Life Writing Class, developed and led since 2001 by Huntington author and book editor John Patrick Grace.
The mid-fall 2022 class will be online, on Saturday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon, beginning Oct. 8. The class will run for 10 weeks. Limit 12 participants.
More than 70 books have been published to date by class alumni. These titles include national and regional award winners such as the novel “Father’s Troubles” by Carter Taylor Seaton and the memoir “Rough Lumber: Stories from Spurlock Creek” by Justine Rutherford.
Recent titles include: “Daughter of Life’s Longing,” by Rexanna Ross Shumaker of Ona, and “A Night in the Woods,” by Richard Hartman of South Charleston. Genres represented by the alumni span novels, short story collections, essay collections, autobiography, memoir and travelogue.
Sessions include in-class writing exercises, readings and peer review, and guest visits by published authors, other editors, and graphic artists who are experienced in cover and interior design for books. The process for publishing a book will also be discussed.
The instructor holds an M.S. in journalism from Columbia University and is a former Associated Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent. He has written or co-written six nonfiction books. He is also a regular weekly editorial-page columnist for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fee for the class is $195; returning participants $170. To enroll, phone or email Grace at 304-617-1292 or publishersplace@gmail.com.
