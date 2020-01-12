HUNTINGTON — A Life Writing Class with a 19-year history of helping area residents write personal experience books and find publishers will launch its 62nd session on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Star Federal Credit Union, 607 3rd Ave., Huntington. The classes will run from 10 a.m. to noon for 10 consecutive weeks.
The class, led by book editor and publisher John Patrick Grace, has so far spawned over 60 published memoirs and other nonfiction narratives, issued by at least nine different publishing companies.
Award-winning authors Carter Taylor Seaton (“Father’s Troubles”) and Justine Rutherford (“Rough Lumber” and “Wild Mustard”) cut their teeth in this class. Class sessions blend writing exercises, writing tips, readings from participants and also from the works of well-known authors, visits by former class members who’ve been published and discussions of literary techniques.
Participants may work on autobiography, memoir, confessional, how-to subjects, true-life short stories, or fictionalize life experience into short stories, novella or a novel. Some class classics have even blended vignettes and poetry.
The fee is $185 for 10 weeks or $170 for returning members. To enroll or for further information, call 304-617-1292 or email publishersplace@gmail.com.