Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program (LLP) is continuing this year through Zoom.
The two-year-old program, which has offered more than 30 “Tuesday Talks;” numerous short-courses involving history, music, cultures and more; as well as Day Trips, will again meet in person when the pandemic ends. At this time membership is open to all; there are no age or residence restrictions.
The LLP program set for Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. until noon is “Everything You Want to Know about Vaccines for Adults.” It will be presented on Zoom by Maurice A. Mufson, M.D., professor and Chair Emeritus in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, with a specialty in infectious diseases.
Mufson will also present some of the latest information on COVID-19 vaccine development.
The Zoom link is free for LLP members. Membership fees have been reduced to $50 for 18 months during the pandemic. Non-members can attend each individual Tuesday Talk programs for $10.
For more information or membership, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu or follow Marshall’s Lifelong Learning on Facebook.