HUNTINGTON — On Dec. 8, the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom.
Geoffrey Fleming, executive director of the Huntington Museum of Art, will discuss the latest plans and news from the museum at this “Tuesday Talk.”
The Zoom link is free for members. Membership fees have been reduced to $50 for 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information or to attend a single program, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285, appell1@marshall.edu or Marshall’s LLP on Facebook.