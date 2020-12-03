Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — On Dec. 8, the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon via Zoom.

Geoffrey Fleming, executive director of the Huntington Museum of Art, will discuss the latest plans and news from the museum at this “Tuesday Talk.”

The Zoom link is free for members. Membership fees have been reduced to $50 for 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information or to attend a single program, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285, appell1@marshall.edu or Marshall’s LLP on Facebook.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.