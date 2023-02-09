The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — On Saturday evening, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden in Huntington will present two musical acts that will showcase the possibilities for those who dare to write and perform original songs.

Starting at 9 p.m., The Mountain Goats duo, featuring band founder John Darnielle and multi-instrumentalist Matt Williams, will perform along with acclaimed singer, guitarist and songwriter Lilly Hiatt. The Loud is at 741 6th Ave. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.

