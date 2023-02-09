HUNTINGTON — On Saturday evening, The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden in Huntington will present two musical acts that will showcase the possibilities for those who dare to write and perform original songs.
Starting at 9 p.m., The Mountain Goats duo, featuring band founder John Darnielle and multi-instrumentalist Matt Williams, will perform along with acclaimed singer, guitarist and songwriter Lilly Hiatt. The Loud is at 741 6th Ave. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
The Mountain Goats have been around since the 1990s, making wonderfully quirky indie rock and alt-Americana recordings, all leading up to their latest album called “Bleed Out.”
Hiatt has been recording her own albums since her debut album “Let Down” appeared in 2012, and she was nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year at the Americana Music Awards in 2018.
Hiatt’s most recent album is called “Lately,” featuring songs she wrote during the COVID-19 pandemic while living in the outskirts of Nashville. The lyrics of the title cut include a perfect mid-lockdown sentence that states, “It doesn’t do me any good to want anything.” It reflects Hiatt’s ability to be relentlessly real with her original songs, producing abraded lyrics that are meant to turn over the stones of life.
“I recorded the album in early 2021,” Hiatt said from her hotel room in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, just days before her first show in Huntington. “I wrote most of those songs in 2020 in my apartment in my East Nashville neighborhood, while taking a lot of walks and things like that. It was definitely a quiet time, yet a loud mental time. Writing songs was all I had to do, really, so that is what I did. It’s been interesting to hear how folks dealt with it, as we all had different experiences during COVID.”
Hiatt lived in a different neighborhood on the east side of Nashville during the pandemic than where she resides now, and it turned out to be a productive place to be creative during trying times.
“I had a pretty cool place that was on the top floor, which was in a little tucked-back area that was in the city, yet I had a lot of trees in my back yard,” said Hiatt. “So, I played music and I put a record out before the ‘Lately’ album called ‘Walking Proof’ that we had been working on for a while and we were really excited about it. But, of course, after COVID hit, all of the plans fell flat for that project, which was a weird thing. But now, to tour again, it feels good. It brought me a lot of life to be around people and play music and connect with folks again. I didn’t realize how much I needed that until it was gone for a while there.
“I will say that the time off really opened up my eyes to how grueling life on the road can be post-2020,” continues Hiatt. “Especially when we did some shows again in 2021 and COVID was still pretty prevalent everywhere. It was hard and a lot of work and I lost my voice and everything else. I was like, ‘What is happening?’ We made it through, though. But now, if I don’t get to play shows, then I’m not going to be happy.”
Hiatt is the daughter of the singer-songwriter John Hiatt, who is a nine-time Grammy Award nominee and winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award in Songwriting given out by the American Music Association. Her songwriting heroes, however, are from a different generation.
“I am a big Eddie Vedder fan,” Hiatt said about the long-time songwriter and singer of Pearl Jam. “I love him and I really look up to him, and have pretty much my whole life. When I was growing up, I was really into Melissa Etheridge and Lauryn Hill as well as the Indigo Girls and The Breeders. Those are all musicians that I listened to a lot. I also listened to Bob Dylan, of course. How could I not mention him? For somebody like me, we all love Bob Dylan.”
When Hiatt does a solo show, which she will do at The Loud this weekend, one of the songs she likes to play is fan-favorite “The Night David Bowie Died.”
“I like the challenge of playing my rock songs solo, seeing how I can still make them rock, as that is a lot of fun for me,” said Hiatt. “But, David Bowie passing away was a bummer, man, and it is something you will always remember. It is a weird experience when that happens. I wrote that song pretty fast, like the night of the news breaking. I went into my other room and sang it out and ended up keeping most of what rolled out of my mouth that day. It all happened pretty quickly as a stream of consciousness thing. That was a crazy period. We were losing a lot of the rockers at that time that defined a lot of things that affected where we are at now.”
