Lily the octopus has a dream. She wants to have an adventure. One day her teacher, Mr. Genesis said the class will have an adventure day in the deep blue ocean. Her adventure day was so fun!
They got to see a coral reef. Lily and all her school of fish friends had so much fun. They go to see tons of bubbles that other fish blew. The bubbles looked like they had rainbow colors. They saw a cool looking rock that was in the shape of a sea horse.
A giant talking shell that looked kind of weird greeted them as they swam by. A school of dolphins were playing above. They were jumping in and out of the water while they chase each other.
Lily and her friends went back to school and talked about everything they saw on their adventure day.
Their teacher, Ms. Genesis, had them a class party. They ate chips, donuts, gummy fish, and cupcakes with ocean blue color icing and decorations on top in the shape of the oceanic animals.
They played “Pin the Tentacle on the Octopus.” They got to dance and sing all their favorite songs! They played all sorts of board games and water races. They had a scavenger treasure hunt for gems. They played a game of hide-and-seek to end the great adventure day.
The next day, Lily went back to school and there was a new student, named Blossom, who was an octopus too. Lily and Blossom realized they have a lot in common. They both love green, love to read, and play tag with the dolphins. Lily and Blossom became best of friends. They played together every day.
One day they even found a cave. It was cold and dark, but they were not afraid. They heard a noise as they went further in the cave to explore. It was another octopus who was blue. His name was Bluey. Lily and Blossom became friends with him, and he started going on all their adventures with them.
Lily’s octopus adventure day turned into an everyday adventure.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.