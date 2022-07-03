HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place, the Huntington-based organization that focuses on infants with neonatal abstinence syndrome, has received a $1.5 million donation from Aetna Better Health.
Rebecca Crowder, the executive director for Lily’s Place, was thankful for the donation. She says the money will go toward needed infrastructure improvements, improved wrap-around and peer support and improving the living conditions for mothers while their babies are at Lily’s Place.
“For us, this was a life-saving situation,” Crowder said, referring to the donation.
Crowder explained that Lily’s Place is largely funded by grants and donations, which have been harder to come by over the past few years. The coronavirus pandemic dried up grant money from state and federal governments, and people who donate to Lily’s Place suddenly had strained pocketbooks.
Lily’s Place specializes in providing care and treatment for infants born to mothers experiencing addiction. Their care is designed to make the babies born with withdrawal as comfortable as possible as they go through the weaning process.
Crowder explained the improvements they plan to make will allow for mothers to better bond with their new child, with is helpful for both as they begin their new life together when leaving Lily’s Place. The organization was also planning on boosting employee pay, as those at Lily’s Place receive about 75% of what they could make somewhere else, according to Crowder.
Don Gibon, the regional chief medical director for Aetna Better Health West Virginia, said the organization was happy to support the work of Lily’s Place.
“We recognize the importance of Lily’s Place’s mission. It’s important for them to keep the doors open,” Gibon said.
Crowder said although she is incredibly grateful for the gift, she hopes people don’t underestimate the need Lily’s Place will still have.
“The donation doesn’t mean we aren’t still in need,” Crowder said.
