HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place will host its fourth annual Death by Chocolate event, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with live music from a local artist.
The evening will be centered on a chocolate buffet featuring a chocolate fountain, coffee bar and an assortment of over 25 chocolate desserts.
Individual tickets for the event are $50. All proceeds will benefit Lily’s Place and support the facility in providing medical and therapeutic care to infants suffering from prenatal drug exposure, while offering non-judgmental support, education and counseling to families.
To purchase tickets, contact Olivia Meade at 304-523-5459 or olivia@lilysplace.org.