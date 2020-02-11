HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place will host its fourth annual Death by Chocolate event, which will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The event will begin at 7 p.m. with live music from a local artist.

The evening will be centered on a chocolate buffet featuring a chocolate fountain, coffee bar and an assortment of over 25 chocolate desserts.

Individual tickets for the event are $50. All proceeds will benefit Lily’s Place and support the facility in providing medical and therapeutic care to infants suffering from prenatal drug exposure, while offering non-judgmental support, education and counseling to families.

To purchase tickets, contact Olivia Meade at 304-523-5459 or olivia@lilysplace.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.