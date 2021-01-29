HUNTINGTON — Lily’s Place NAS and Family Center is hosting its fifth annual Death by Chocolate event, though it will look different this year due to social distancing and safety measures.
There will be an online Facebook auction from Monday, Feb. 1 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 with treats and gifts up for bid from area businesses.
Death by Chocolate boxes — a way to experience the event without leaving the comfort and safety of your own home — also will be sold. They are made by Suzcatering and include whoopie pies, chocolate fudge, chocolate dipped peanut butter balls, cookies, brownies and a chocolate-filled heart. Each box is $50 and can be delivered for free in the Huntington area to the purchaser or a gift recipient. They may also be picked up Feb. 12 at the Lily’s Place Family Center.
For more information, visit www.lilysplace.org, call 304-523-5459 or email jennifer@lilysplace.org.