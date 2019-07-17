BARBOURSVILLE - The Barboursville Senior Center will have a free line dance party from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 25. Finger food welcome. Beginners and well-seasoned dancers alike welcome.
Line dance party to be held in Barboursville
