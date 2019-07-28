HUNTINGTON — Beloved music, stories and storytellers highlight the 83rd season of the Marshall Artists Series.
With Broadway musicals featuring the music of Carole King, Sara Bareilles and Simon & Garfunkel paired with performances of some of America's favorite tunes by Queen and America, this season is going to keep people dancing in their seats. But if Broadway and live music isn't your thing, perhaps baseball legend Johnny Bench or author Sarah Vowell are more your speed. The season truly offers something for everyone, said Angela Jones, director of marketing for the Marshall Artists Series.
The Baxter Series kicks off Oct. 9 with "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," a Tony and Grammy award-winning musical about King's rise to stardom. Featuring songs like "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and "You've Got a Friend," the show follows King as she and her fellow songwriters, including husband Gerry Goffin, write the soundtrack of a generation.
Next in the series is baseball great Johnny Bench of the Cincinnati Reds. Now an MLB Hall of Famer, Emmy award winner and talk show host, Bench will deliver his how-to presentation titled "The Vowels of Success," which draws parallels between the worlds of sports, entertainment and civic involvement, Oct. 24.
The Marshall Artists Series started doing more lectures about three years ago, Jones said, even though the series originated as a lecture series. The series hasn't had a sports lecture for at least 20 years.
Jones said she expects Bench will draw a crowd who otherwise might not take advantage of the Artists Series.
"It's a neat show, and it's good timing with the passion for baseball with the excitement surrounding the Marshall baseball stadium," Jones said. "It also coincides with the World Series."
Next in the bullpen after Bench is "New York Times" bestselling author Sarah Vowell, author of seven nonfiction books on American history and culture. If you haven't read her words, perhaps you've heard her voice on the radio show "This American Life" or on Disney Pixar's "The Incredibles" - she voices Violet. Vowell will discuss her most recent book, "Lafayette in the Somewhat United States."
Vowell's lecture will take place in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, a more intimate space.
The Baxter Series will return in the spring semester Feb. 7 with Puccini's opera masterpiece, "Madame Butterfly" - the most performed opera in the United States and fifth in the world. The opera is the story of the title character, who endures both shame and sorrow until she decides to take destiny into her own hands - leading to one of the most devastating and legendary final scenes in all of opera.
The fully staged production from Teatro Lirico D'Europa performs with a 30-piece orchestra and English supertitles. Jones said this is a fantastic way to experience the opera, especially for first-timers.
The Baxter Series wraps up Feb. 20 with the musical "Finding Neverland," based on the movie with Johnny Depp by the same name. The story tells the tale of how some of the world's most beloved characters - those featured in "Peter Pan" - came to be as playwright J.M. Barrie finds inspiration with four brothers and their widowed mother.
Jones anticipates some flying, which is sure to be a magical sight with the twinkling stars of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as a backdrop.
The Mount Series kicks off Oct. 22 with the "closest thing you will get to hearing Freddie Mercury live." Marc Martel will bring the voice of Mercury to the stage during The Ultimate Queen Celebration. Martel's voice is so close to Mercury's that bandmates Roger Taylor and Brian May handpicked Martel to front their official Queen tribute in 2012. Martel also lent his voice to the award-winning biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," which mixed Martel, lead actor Rami Malek and Mercury's master tracks for vocals.
"We have been getting calls about this show for months," Jones said.
Taking place during Homecoming week, this is a show you will want to fit into your schedule, Jones said.
Flying in next on Dec. 9, just in time for the holidays, is "Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes," complete with full orchestra. The show blends the grace and athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the magic of live music.
The Mount Series starts the spring semester Feb. 5 with "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," which sold out London's West End. Combining a live band with multimedia projections and lighting, this is the world's leading show about the duo behind hits like "Mrs. Robinson," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Homeward Bound."
The hits keep coming in March with Grammy Award-winning classic-rock band America on their 50th anniversary tour. America is known for hits like "Horse with No Name," "Sister Golden Hair" and "Ventura Highway."
Joining America will be A.J. Croce, son of Jim Croce. He will open the show, performing for the first time his father's classics, along with some of his own tunes and songs that influenced them both. Jim Croce, who died in his prime in a plane crash, is best known for "Time in a Bottle."
Wrapping up the series is one of Broadway's newer favorites, "Waitress," based on Adrienne Shelly's beloved film. Featuring original music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, "Waitress" tells the story of a young waitress and expert pie maker as she dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage.
Of course, the Marshall Artists Series is not complete without the International Film Festival and the Banff Mountain Film Festival.
The fall festival will run Oct. 3-6, with a matinee showing Oct. 4. The six films are from Lebanon, Japan, Germany, Mexico, France and China/USA, and include "The Farewell," which released in America this month. "The Farewell" stars Awkwafina and tells the story of a Chinese-American as she struggles with her family's decision to keep her grandmother in the dark about her terminal illness.
Other fall films include "Non-Fiction," a French comedy starring Juliette Binoche, and "Perfect Strangers," a Mexican remake of a Spanish comedy of a party game where friends read each other's incoming text messages.
The spring festival will run March 5-8, with a matinee showing March 6. The films from Iceland, Germany, Vietnam, Spain, Canada and China include "One Child Nation," a documentary about China's one-child policy that premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.
Other spring films include "Pain and Glory" from director Pedro Almodovar, which premiered this year at Cannes Film Festival, and "The Fall of the American Empire," a story about capitalism.
All of the films have subtitles. The film festivals are included in season ticket packages, but tickets for individual movies are also available at the door.
For the fourth year, the Banff Mountain Film Festival has added Huntington to its world tour. This year it will be March 31. The short film festival features the world's best mountain sport, culture and environmental films.
Season tickets can be purchased now. Current season ticket-holders have until Aug. 8 to renew. Individual event tickets will go on sale Aug. 30.
The Superticket package includes both series and all three film festivals. Prices range from $535 to $1,015. The Baxter Series package ranges from $270 to $500, and the Mount Series package ranges from $265 to $515. Just the film festivals is $103.33, including taxes and fees. A $15 Keith-Albee restoration fee, service fee, sales tax and shipping will be added to the series prices.
Season tickets cannot be ordered online. To order tickets, call 304-696-3326. Two-payment plans are available.
2019-20 Marshall Artists Series
Baxter Series:
— "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical"
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
— Johnny Bench
8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
— Sarah Vowell
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center
— "Madame Butterfly"
7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
— "Finding Neverland"
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
Mount Series:
— The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
— "Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes" with orchestra
7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
— "The Simon & Garfunkel Story"
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
— America with A.J. Croce
7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center
— "Waitress"
8 p.m. Monday, April 27, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center