HUNTINGTON - While it's nearly time for the kids to go back to school, there are still opportunities to get some leisurely summer reading in before we switch gears for fall.
Here's a look at some incoming author events and books news around the region.
n Local author and South Point Middle School teacher Samantha Long will hold an author meet-and-greet and book signing at the Briggs County Public Library in South Point, Ohio, at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Her novel "Hopelessly Devoted" has recently been nominated by TCK publishing for the Reader's Choice Award.
n The Huntington Fiction Factory, as part of Arts Night Out at Heritage Station on Thursday, Aug. 8, welcomes local writer Brock Nicholson, who will discuss writing for comics and graphic novels from 7-8 p.m. in the Visitors Center.
Nicholson is a writer whose love for comics began when his grandmother played old Superman film shorts to keep him entertained. That love deepened and expanded when his mother taught him how to read her own collected editions of Flash Gordon comics. He has previously published comic work with C3 and Apogee Comics, and his new creator-owned comic series, "Thorne," will debut next year.
He'll be covering two topics, writing imagery, in which he'll discuss the comic writer's responsibility and goals with regard to the final art; and writing superheroes, in which he'll discuss some of the genre conventions of superheroes and how to work with those conventions while still telling interesting stories. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/ArtsNightOutWV
n The Inner Geek at Pullman Square will celebrate its one-year anniversary as The Inner Geek all day Saturday, Aug. 10.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., artist Zac White as well as "Wynonna Earp" creator Beau Smith will be at the store.
There will be a costume contest, so come dressed as your favorite literary, comic book or manga character. Check-in for the contest will be at 5 p.m., with the contest starting at 6 p.m.
There's also a chance to win a gift basket with an Inner Geek gift card and goods from other local businesses. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/InnerGeekHuntington/.
n Dale Queen, a professor of Communication Studies at Ashland Community and Technical College, recently finished his second local history book called "Historical Gems of the River Cities." He will have a book signing at the Inner Geek bookstore on Saturday, Aug. 17. The book contains information about Huntington, Ironton, Ashland and Portsmouth, with chapters on Central Park, The Arcade Building, and The Paramount in Ashland; Raceland Racetrack; Ironton Tanks semi-professional football team; Portsmouth Spartans professional football team; Millbrook Park of Portsmouth/New Boston; and The Fredrick Building, The Keith-Albee Theatre, Camden Park and Dreamland Swimming Pool in West Virginia.
n Local author Gregory Hudson will sign and sell copies of his new book, "Sole to Soul," at the Ironton branch of the Briggs Lawrence County Public Library from 6-7:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19. Books are $10, which includes a bookmark and two red marbles (which go along with the story).
n Join The Inner Geek from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 for a signing with Eric Douglas, author of the newly released novel "Water Crisis: Day Zero."
Douglas spent his childhood Sunday nights watching "The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau" and dreamed of diving alongside the captain. He became a diver, and then a dive instructor, meeting his goals and pursuing a life of adventure and travel.
Through his fictional works, Eric takes readers on adventures of their own with action stories set against a backdrop of beautiful locations, the ocean and the environment, and scuba diving.