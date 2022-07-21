LYBURN, W.Va. — Country music band Little Texas, which was popular in the 1990s with songs like “My Love,” “What Might Have Been” and “God Blessed Texas,” will headline the Appalachian Outpost’s second annual Summer Shindig event Saturday, July 23. Admission is free.
The event begins at 4 p.m. with Kaitlin Boytek performing on a side stage. At 5:30 p.m., DJ Nick Scott and the Davisson Brothers Band will perform. Little Texas is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Saturday will mark the second annual for the Summer Shindig. It was originally scheduled in 2020 as a something of a grand opening event for the Appalachian Outpost, but was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, Appalachian Outpost owner Diana Barnette, who also serves as a Logan County Commissioner, said she plans to bring the event back every year on the third weekend in July.
Last year’s debut Shindig was headlined by country artist Craig Morgan. Little Texas was ultimately chosen for this year out of a pool of other artists that included Easton Corbin, Phil Vassar, Jarrod Neiman, Chris Cagle and Sister Hazel.
The Appalachian Outpost is located at the old Rita Mall between Logan and Man.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.