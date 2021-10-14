HUNTINGTON — William Bitner has been writing Appalachian horror stories for many years.
In his mind, it’s the scary and mysterious creatures of the woods and mountains that interest him more than formerly human ghosts with an agenda, and the deep hills and hollers of West Virginia make a great setting for such horrific tales.
Now, Bitner’s short stories are being recreated in a new podcast recorded live at the Foundry Theater, which uses the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium inside Huntington’s City Hall at 800 5th Ave. The program will be broadcast in early 2022 as the new William Bitner and Rachel Allinder horror podcast “Malign.”
Borrowing from the radio productions of the 1930s and 1940s, using sound effects and live actors, the Good Time Horror Podcast Live! will be performed at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Foundry Theater.
What is needed to help bring Bitner’s unique horror stories to life is you, a live audience. And the show is free!
Bitner began life near Washington, D.C., and then moved to West Virginia at age 12. He considers his childhood move as one of the best things that could have happened to him.
“My dad was transferred here from DC back in 1969,” said Bitner. “The two places are more level now, but the difference from here and DC back in 1969 was profound. But, you know what? I’d rather be here than there now. I wasn’t happy about the move at the time, but I think now that coming here was a good move for me.”
Bitner has had some interesting professions over the years, including being a professional wrestler at one point. He began writing stories, however, at a young age.
“I actually sold my first horror story when I was 16 and in high school to Space and Time magazine,” said Bitner. “So I thought, ‘Heck, this is easy.’ But I soon learned that it is not easy to get published. It’s like a guy who hits a home run the first time he comes to bat and thinks, ‘What’s so hard about this?’ But, the writing bug is a compulsion for me. Back then, I tried to write stories that sold, like Sword and Sorcery stuff, which was very big in the early 1970s. I also wrote some science fiction, but most of my work is more rural horror.”
Bitner has a very specific view when it comes to his approach to writing and how it affects the audience.
“My whole thing is that a lot of stuff can go on in these deep places that no one ever knows about,” said Bitner. “My thing is; when it comes to the themes of my work; just leave stuff alone. If you are too curious, it’s going to end up bad for you. If you hear a strange noise, you don’t go towards it, you go away from it.”
Bitner held a couple of jobs years ago that put him out in the mountains of West Virginia, meeting people from all walks of life. Those experiences gave him many ideas for his stories. The isolated woods of the state have produced many tall tales and even scarier, potentially true tales as well.
“I was able to go to a lot of places and talk to people and pick up some of these stories,” said Bitner. “You pick up places and you learn about people and if you see a real place or see a real person and put them in your stories, it adds a ring of truth to your work. So, those stops were really good for me as I saw a lot of this state. I saw things that if you hadn’t seen them, you wouldn’t believe them. One time I went to a house where these people kept possums in cages inside their home and they raised them to eat them. They tried to tell me how good they were, but I just said, ‘You know what, friend, I’ll take your word on that.’ If I’ve ever eaten possum, I didn’t know it at the time.”
Bitner’s view of horror stories focuses on the unknown.
“I’m more of a creature writer than the ghosts and stuff,” he said. “I’ve written some ghost stories, but I trend more towards creatures and the supernatural. I tend to make up my own characters. Here is the way I look at it. If you hear something at the door and somebody says it is a vampire, that is scary, yet you also know what it is and you know how to deal with it with a Bible or a cross or a wooden stake or holy water. But what if the creature at the door is something that you do not know what it is? If you don’t know what it is, you don’t know what to do to handle it. I just think that the not knowing is scarier than something that is spelled out for you. How scary is it to be out in the woods and you hear a sound and you don’t know what it is?”
As for tomorrow’s live recording of the Good Time Horror Podcast, Bitner is excited about having a live audience on hand for the show.
“Michael Valentine has worked in the Huntington arts scene for years, including doing the Good Time show at the Foundry Theater and I have worked with him for years,” said Bitner. “One day Michael said, ‘You know what, wouldn’t it be cool if we could do these podcasts like an old radio show with sound effects and live acting?’ I think tomorrow’s show is going to be really cool. And, if this goes well, we’ll be able to do more live shows like this in the future.”
More information can be found williambitner.com and foundrytheater.org.