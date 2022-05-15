MASON, Ohio — Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2022, Kings Island has announced the return of live music to the Timberwolf Amphitheatre, a 10,000-seat performance venue at the park, with a concert series lineup including The Avett Brothers, Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls, 3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox, Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr and Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe.
The 2022 Kings Island Concert Series at Timberwolf Amphitheatre presented by Platform Beer Company marks the most summer concerts at Timberwolf since 1995, according to a news release. Kings Island will not require concert goers to also purchase admission to the amusement park. Concert tickets will be available to the general public and will include free parking after 5 p.m. and an exclusive entrance to Timberwolf before each show begins.
“Since Timberwolf opened in 1982, some of the most popular performers of our time have taken its stage,” said Mike Koontz, Kings Island vice president and general manager. “We are excited to bring that tradition back to Kings Island this summer.”
2022 Concert Series Lineup Information
The Avett Brothers, Tuesday, June 28. Gates 7 p.m., music 8 p.m.
Berlin & A Flock Of Seagulls, Saturday, July 9. Gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
3 Doors Down with special guest Candlebox, Friday, July 22. Gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
Skillet with special guest Jordan St. Cyr, Saturday, July 23. Gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
Five for Fighting with special guest The Verve Pipe, Saturday, Aug. 20. Gates 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Proceeds from this concert will benefit A Kid Again (www.akidagain.org).
