CHARLESTON — Live on the Levee, Charleston’s free summer concert series, will return Memorial Day weekend to Haddad Riverfront Park for its 20th year.
The series continues most Fridays through Aug. 18.
“We’re excited to be gearing up for a fun-filled summer in the City of Charleston,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release.
“Whether you’re down at the Levee on Friday night, catching a show at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, swinging by GoMart Ballpark for a game or strolling through City Center at Slack Plaza — you’ll have plenty to choose from when making plans with friends and family!”
This year’s lineup features 80s hair band tribute act Hair Supply, local favorites the Dinosaur Burps, Fleetwood Mac tribute band Fleetwood Macked, and a tribute to The Who.
Opening acts take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Headliners begin at 7:45 p.m.
The winner of the Battle of the Bands contest during the 2023 Charleston Sternwheel Regatta will open for Fleetwood Macked July 21. The contest is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 4 at Haddad Riverfront Park.
Emcee Jim Strawn said seven or eight bands entered the contest last year during Regatta. Strawn said the contest is a good way for bands to get on the levee stage if they weren’t initially selected.
“We had over 250 band submissions to play at Live on the Levee,” Strawn said. “So, obviously not everybody gets selected. But there’s one way you can get in there, and that’s win the Battle of the Bands during the Regatta.”
This year’s Live on the Levee season will wrap up earlier than usual on Aug. 18. Strawn said that’s to accommodate the start of start of the school year. Aug. 18, the first day of school for Kanawha County students, will be “Back to School night” at Live on the Levee, Strawn said.
“For the first time ever, we’re going to have Back to School night and really cater to the kids, really blow it out with fun things for the kids,” he said. “Fun activities, probably a back-to-school gift bag, maybe some backpacks. I don’t know what all it’s going to have, but it’s going to cater to the kids and getting the kiddos ready to go back to school.”
That night will feature musical acts Shelem and The Unit.
“[Shelem] is great with the kids — kind of funky, kind of a rapper, just infectious smile. Just so high energy. So fun,” Strawn said. “He played at the levee a couple years ago, but he’ll be back on that school night.
The series will also feature a 50/50 fundraiser for local charities, including Kanawha Valley Collective, which is taking over a 60-bed homeless shelter in the city. Other charities include Covenant House, Manna Meal, Religious Coalition for Community Renewal and YWCA’s Sojourners Shelter.
The complete Live on the Levee schedule is as follows:
- May 26 — Veteran’s Night & Fireworks: Hair Supply; The Chase
- June 2 — Allie Colleen; The Mikele Buck Band
- June 9 — John Inghram presents: A Tribute to The Who; Of The Dell
- June 16 — Rasta Rafiki; Aristotle Jones
- June 23 — Celisse; The New Old Souls
- July 14 — WTSQ Night: Jim Polak & Ally Fletcher; Dinosaur Burps & The Infidelfonics
- July 21 — Fleetwood Macked; Battle of the Bands winner
- July 28 — Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle; Eric Bolander
- Aug. 11 — Funk You; Jeremy Short
- Aug. 18 — Back to School Night: Shelem; The Unit