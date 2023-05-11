The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

645bb8b56e63d.image.jpg
Buy Now

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, center, stands with members of ‘80s tribute band Hair Supply during an event announcing the return of Live on the Levee Wednesday morning at Haddad Riverfront Park. Hair Supply will kick off the free weekly summer concert series on May 26.

 KENNY KEMP | HD Media

CHARLESTON — Live on the Levee, Charleston’s free summer concert series, will return Memorial Day weekend to Haddad Riverfront Park for its 20th year.

The series continues most Fridays through Aug. 18.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you