BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Park Amphitheater hosts a live theatrical production this weekend with a theme perfect for the Halloween season.
In a big six-theater troupe collaboration, the First Stage Theatre Company will showcase multiple vintage West Virginia ghost tales combined in a new and original play titled “The Telltale Lilac Bush.”
This production is based on the 1960s-era book “The Telltale Lilac Bush and Other West Virginia Ghost Stories” that was compiled and published by folklorist Ruth Ann Musick over a half century ago. It is a classic book of collected tales of the paranormal found in the hills and hollers of the Mountain State and it is still in print today.
Now, a group of talented Appalachian artists have created a brand new version of “The Telltale Lilac Bush.”
Work began on creating this new, original play about two years ago. The collected tales as written by Musick have been adapted for the stage by A. E. Gill, using and honoring Musick’s creativity and attitude. Writing the original music and lyrics for “The Telltale Lilac Bush” is Amanda Bridgette. The choreographer of the play is Jessica Lynn Fox.
While the organizational title at the top of the playbill reads “First Stage Theatre Company,” ultimately this is a collaboration between six different theater troupes including the 4th Avenue Arts organization, the Alban Arts Center, Alchemy Theatre, the Children’s Theatre of Charleston, the First Stage Theatre Company and the Spring Valley High School Theatre.
The live presentation of The Telltale Lilac Bush will take place at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater at 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings, Oct. 22-24. The show is for all ages and tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students.
Fox, the choreographer, grew up in the Tri-State in Proctorville, Ohio, before pursuing dance as a college major and profession. After finding success on the stage in New York City and elsewhere, Fox has returned to live in Huntington. Now, she is proud to be a part of an original production that not only brings attention to West Virginia artists, but also helps to inspire and support them as well.
“I would call this a theatrical production because it involves a lot of different elements, including dance and live music and acting,” said Fox. “I feel that it is an amazing way to look at theater, especially here in Appalachia because it highlights stories that have never been told onstage this way, because it is an all-original production. This project began when the play’s Director Leah Turley started reaching out to make it happen two years ago, trying to obtain the rights for the story, which got the back end of it rolling. Then, we started casting and auditioning and rehearsing about six to eight months ago. It is mostly an adult cast but there are some very talented kids in there as well.”
The play “The Telltale Lilac Bush” showcases that particular supernatural story from Musick’s anthology along with other some tales found in the book, including “A Skeleton Hand,” “Seven Bones,” “The Old Horse” and “Rose Run.”
“There are definitely dramatic pauses and dramatic moments in these scary stories because we are talking about ghosts here,” said Fox. “It is Halloween and this is the perfect outdoor event to come and see right now. If it were me and I was reading this article, I’d say folks should bring their lawn chairs, bring their blankets, bring some hot apple cider in their cup and other enjoyable Halloween things to this presentation because this is the most perfect Halloween stage show that you can imagine. It is so fun. Even though I am a part of the production, every time I’ve watched a rehearsal or seen a part of it come to life, it is truly amazing.”
Ruth Ann Musick collected ghost stories in West Virginia about 60 years ago, stories that were handed down by Mountain State folks to one another for possibly hundreds of years, and now they have been revived in a unique way just in time for Halloween 2021.
For more information, visit firststagetheatre.org or linktr.ee/aactheatre.