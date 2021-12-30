HUNTINGTON — Since opening in 2019, the Jewel City Barber Shop has desired to be a part of the community as well as provide high-quality haircuts and men’s grooming needs. One way they have done that is to offer their small but funky space as a music venue. On Friday night, New Year’s Eve, the place will turn into a 1990s country music bar with an all-star cast of great musicians.
Billed as the Chattagucci Krogers All-stars, this one-off band of special guests will include former members of the Horse Traders, current members of the Flat Tracker band and others.
The kicker is, to get into this wild and crazy New Year’s Eve show, you have to either dress as a cowboy or in some kind of Western clothing or pitch in to the band fund collection bucket at the front door.
The Chattagucci Krogers All-stars New Year’s Eve jam will take place at the Jewel City Barber Shop at 1141 4th Ave., in downtown Huntington. This will be a BYOB event. More information can be found by calling 304-710-4776.
Jeremy Roberts, guitarist and singer for Flat Tracker and drummer for the group Building Rockets, is one of the musicians who will be in on the fun Friday night.
“Jacob at the Jewel City Barber Shop likes to bring in some live music every couple of months, and this will be about my fourth time playing in there,” Roberts said. “They make it a very nice and intimate setting for live jams. This jam will feature a couple of buddies of mine from Kentucky coming in, including Josh Anglin on drums from the Allman Butter Band and guitarist Will Morgan, as well as some former Horse Traders, including Brandon Mooney and Travis Egnor on the steel guitar.”
The band name Chattagucci Krogers comes from having some fun with a local landmark.
“We were just spitting out some band names back and forth, and it was kind of cool to make it about the Tri-State area and have fun with some play on words at the same time,” said Roberts. “In other words, it’s named after the Chattagucci Krogers store in Barboursville, as the locals like to call it, because it is fancier than most (Kroger) stores in town. It is definitely worth the out-of-the-way drive. It has fancier goods in it, like kitchenware and more.”
Roberts and crew previously hosted a live music theme party at the Jewel City Barber Shop, featuring a KISS dress up show for Halloween, and that drew a big crowd. This one on New Year’s Eve, however, will be about recreating the country music bars of the 1990s. As for what country songs from that decade the all-star band will have some fun with, Roberts is keeping the playlist a secret until showtime.
“As far as the music that will be played, I’ll just say that it will be a fun and loose night,” said Roberts. “There will be no cover for the show, other than Western wear or putting money into the band kitty, so just show up with your cowboy or country bar outfit on and come in the door. Hopefully the Western wear stores and tack shops around here will get some extra business from this. We’ll send them over to Wade’s Western Wear store in Ironton. Shows like this are a fun change of pace. As cool as playing rock and roll is, it can get a little monotonous at times so taking a break from it helps to put things back in perspective. It makes music cool again, and reminds us to not take it so seriously all of the time.”