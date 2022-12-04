Huntington artist Beverly St. Lawrence touches up a mural on the floodwall at Catlettsburg, Kentucky, on Oct. 23, 2022. The panel she works on depicts people and places associated with the former Ashland Inc.
Photo courtesy Jim Ross
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Beverly St. Lawrence said she has always been fearless in one area of her life — art.
She recently finished restoring floodwall murals in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. St. Lawrence, who resides in Huntington, began her career as a decorative artist after her in-laws’ home was chosen for a decorative showcase and she helped with the entryway of the home.
Inspired by a Rembrandt painting of an angel, St. Lawrence recreated part of the piece in the home.
“It just seemed like it would work with the room. It would be over a grand piano, and so I thought, ‘I’ll order it. No, I can’t order it, but I know what: I can recreate that myself.’”
In addition to murals, St. Lawrence said she has completed work such as canvas paintings and restoration work.
Her first commission came from her third grade teacher, St. Lawrence said. The teacher asked for a winter scene on two large boards covered with paper and gave her pastels to work with. St. Lawrence added that encouragement spurred her creativity later on.
In college, she majored in art before transferring to the University of Kentucky to study fashion merchandising.
“As I got closer to graduating, I just knew I couldn’t do it. It wasn’t meant for me to do that. I wasn’t cut out for that kind of work.”
St. Lawrence began working on the recent restoration of the floodwall murals in Catlettsburg in September and finished it in October. She said it was her third time working on the art piece.
Some other murals in the Tri-State area St. Lawrence said she created include a mural in the Coin Harvey House and Christ Temple Church.
Gail Sammons, a board member of the Catlettsburg Development Club, said the floodwall murals were painted ahead of the town’s sesquicentennial in 1999. St. Lawrence, as well as Dafford and Son from Louisiana, put the art on the floodwalls.
The murals are a popular sight, Sammons said, so repairs and restoration were needed after a quarter of a century.
“The sun beats down on them, and the trees hang down on them with sap; it’s really hard on them,” she said.
St. Lawrence was hired to bring the color back to them, Sammons said. Upkeep of murals is part of installing them, the artist said.
Public art such as murals can reflect the hope found within a neighborhood, St. Lawrence said. She added that she wants to make a difference in what others see around them.
“It really bothers me that there are so many people in the world that have no beauty around them. I like order. I like for things to be in order, and that’s where I want to make a difference.”
The Catlettsburg Development Club has more plans for the floodwall if it can raise the money, Sammons said. The murals are on the land side of the floodwall, but the club would like to have some on the river side, too, she added. The club would also like to pave a gravel parking area between the floodwall and the river bank and add a gazebo or a shelter house.
Opinion and Development Editor Jim Ross contributed to this report.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
