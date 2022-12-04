The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Beverly St. Lawrence said she has always been fearless in one area of her life — art.

She recently finished restoring floodwall murals in Catlettsburg, Kentucky. St. Lawrence, who resides in Huntington, began her career as a decorative artist after her in-laws’ home was chosen for a decorative showcase and she helped with the entryway of the home.

McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.

