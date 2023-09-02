From left, Jimmy Hobbs, Joanie Ward Smith and Jamie Sloane unpack the shipment of Ward Smith’s newest book, “A Tale of Two Sisters.” Sloane Square Gallery, 611 14th St. West, Huntington, will host a book-signing with Ward Smith from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
HUNTINGTON — Jimmy Hobbs, co-owner of Sloane Square Gallery, has announced that his store will host a book-signing event with local author Joanie Ward Smith from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Ward Smith’s new book, “A Tale of Two Sisters,” is based on a true story about two local women who were sisters and criminals. After years of research and interviews with victims and family members, Ward Smith finally gained permission to share the story,as long as she changed the names and locations to protect the innocent, according to a news release from Sloane Square Gallery.
Ward Smith is a Huntington native, Marshall University graduate and former owner of Bella Consignment. An avid ancestry researcher who enjoys history and a good story, Ward Smith started writing when she retired at the age of 70.
“I never liked to write, but my life — or rather, my grandmother’s racy life — handed me a marvelous story,” Ward Smith said in the release. “And that started my adventure of writing books. I’ve had the best time compiling and sharing these stories. Sloane Square Gallery is the perfect venue for launching my new book, ‘A Tale of Two Sisters.’ Jimmy and Jamie are very supportive of local artists and writers, the Gallery is beautiful, and Jamie’s artwork is beyond compare. I’m thrilled they are hosting this event for me.”
Sloane Square Gallery, 611 14th St. West , Huntington, is owned and operated by curator Hobbs and multi-talented artist Jamie Sloane.
