From left, Jimmy Hobbs, Joanie Ward Smith and Jamie Sloane unpack the shipment of Ward Smith’s newest book, “A Tale of Two Sisters.” Sloane Square Gallery, 611 14th St. West, Huntington, will host a book-signing with Ward Smith from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

HUNTINGTON — Jimmy Hobbs, co-owner of Sloane Square Gallery, has announced that his store will host a book-signing event with local author Joanie Ward Smith from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Ward Smith’s new book, “A Tale of Two Sisters,” is based on a true story about two local women who were sisters and criminals. After years of research and interviews with victims and family members, Ward Smith finally gained permission to share the story,as long as she changed the names and locations to protect the innocent, according to a news release from Sloane Square Gallery.

