HUNTINGTON - Several authors from the region will be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Heritage Station in Huntington to sign copies of their books.
Planning to greet and sign will be Mark Breeding of Ashland, author of "Abby Girl and Other True Stories"; Romey Swanson of Gallipolis, Ohio, author of "Never Alone," an inspirational memoir; former Russell (Kentucky) High School football coach Ivan McGlone, author of "Just Around the Corner," stories back in the day; and Rexanna Ross-Shumaker, author of the soon-to-be-released "Daughter of Life's Longing: An Appalachian Journey."
Also appearing will be John Yeager, pastor of Eleanor Presbyterian Church in Putnam County. Yeager will sign copies of his three-volume collection of essays on the Lectionary of Sunday Readings, titled "Called to Love."
The event will also double as a birthday celebration for book editor and publisher John Patrick Grace, who turns 77 this week. Grace will also sign copies of a collection of stories from his early classes, titled simply "The Life Writing Class."
Refreshments will be served.
Heritage Station is located on Memorial Boulevard and 11th Street.