Country star Rodney Atkins is coming to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland this weekend to perform his acclaimed country songs. Known for hits like “These Are My People,” “It’s America,” ‘Take A Back Road” and more, Atkins is currently touring in support of his latest album “Caught Up In The Country.”
Opening the concert at the historic venue is local group Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Tickets range from $25 to $50. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com or 606-324-0007.
Josh Brown and the Hard Livin’ Legends is yet another band from eastern Kentucky that is staying true to the real country sound that is counter to the Nashville Pop that exists on country radio today. Tyler Childers and Sturgill Simpson are the best examples of eastern Kentucky performers who are doing their best to keep their music rowdy, fun and poignant — yet down-to-earth.
As for Josh Brown, he always knew he could sing, yet choosing music as a way to make a living never entered his mind until fate dropped a bomb on his life’s plans.
Brown was a firefighter, doing the great and honorable work that firefighters do, until the day he lost his job.
“I started playing music out of necessity,” said Brown. “I tore my Achilles tendon and lost my job as a firefighter. I tore it when I was practicing for a charity basketball game. So then, after that, I needed a way to make money and the only thing I could do until I healed up was to play music. At the time, I only knew a handful of songs, so I started to learn more. I bumped into a buddy of mine named Mike Moore that I had gone to high school with at the gym we both went to, and it was the first time I had seen him in 15 years. He saw my videos online and said, ‘Yeah man, I play music. If you ever want to get together, let me know.’ We began to play together and I don’t think we have missed a show since.”
Mike Moore is now the lead guitarist for the Hard Livin’ Legends. The rest of the band includes Brown on guitar and lead vocals, Cory Neace on acoustic lead guitar and vocals, Ian Ellerbrock on bass and Bobby Hunt on drums.
Brown describes his music as alternative country and the group is in the process of recording a new album of all-original songs that will be out in a couple of months.
“That Tyler Childers rocket ship is amazing to watch and we all could not be happier to have someone from right here in the Tri-State telling those stories and letting people see and hear what actual country music is supposed to be,” said Brown. “Now, you have these Nashville cats that are using click tracks and are singing about the same thing over and over again on the radio, stuff about trucks and a dirt road and a girl along for the ride, and that is not what country music is about at all. People like Tyler are singing about real things. I came across an article online the other day from around 2013 or so in a country music publication about Sturgill Simpson and they asked him to tell them something about himself that they didn’t know, and his quote was, ‘I’m secretly plotting your destruction.’”
As for Brown’s original music, he tries to capture great song ideas when they hit at certain times of the day.
“I usually write songs right when I wake up or right before I go to bed,” said Brown. “Typically, I will wake up with an idea in my head and I keep a guitar by the bed. Once I have the idea, I start playing and sometimes the complete song will materialize there, or sometimes it may take a couple of weeks to finish. I believe that we do our most clear and unfiltered thinking early in the morning or late at night, at least for me. I have probably started 50 songs later in the day that I partially remembered from the morning, yet they end up gone forever. They never come back.”
Sometimes Brown’s muse hits him while traveling across the country.
“One time, Mike Moore and I were driving back from Colorado and we were taking turns as it was a 20-hour drive and I fell asleep,” said Brown. “Then, I woke up and wrote a song, start to finish, in about seven minutes. I had a dream about it and woke up and luckily had my iPad right there. But, that is about the fastest I have ever written one.”
Brown tends to write songs about real life, attempting to reflect the themes of country music back when it spoke of the everyday blues that most people go through.
“I tend to write songs about life’s experiences 99% of the time,” said Brown. “There are a few songs where I have put myself in other people’s shoes and try to empathize with their situation. But, for the most part, I write about the things that we live through where we grow up and the hard lessons learned, which is the title of our first album. In my case, it is about life in rural Appalachia and eastern Kentucky.”
Brown and his Hard Livin’ Legends are looking forward to opening up for Rodney Atkins on Saturday.
“We are beyond excited about this show,” said Brown. “Rodney Atkins has been playing good country music for 20 years now and has recorded six No. 1 singles. So, it is pretty phenomenal to get onstage and open for someone who has been doing this successfully for so long.”