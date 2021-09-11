HUNTINGTON — Twenty years ago, the attacks on 9/11 were a stark reminder that we live in a dangerous world. But what followed in the country’s response to the tragedy was a resolution for the nation to unite and work together.
There have also been those who have acted with honor throughout the history of this country. Sacrifice has been at the center of the unselfish gallantry shown by those who put themselves at risk to help others on a regular basis.
That notion of sacrifice for others is the theme of a new song written by local musician Jack Duncan called “Blood Stained Fields.” Recently recorded by Duncan and a host of other local artists, the song will be released on various streaming services Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Duncan grew up in Cincinnati and moved to eastern Kentucky about 21 years ago. Now living in Greenup, Kentucky, he has played in multiple Tri-State bands over the years. Duncan wrote the song “Blood Stained Fields” a few years ago, but he recently decided to make an official recording of it with his band, Echo Howler.
With Duncan on guitar, Kebo Cyrus (brother of Billy Ray Cyrus) on guitar, drummer Graham Leitner, Rick Collison on keyboards and Tom Morris on bass, the group brought the song to producer and mixer Troy Collins and his Victor T. Production recording studios in Huntington to begin to lay down some tracks.
“This song is dedicated to the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and everyone who ran to and into the towers before they fell,” said Duncan. “The overall song is about self-sacrifice, and that is why it starts off talking about Jesus, where he dies on the cross, and it also talks about the self-sacrifice that happened in our domestic and foreign wars in places such as Afghanistan and Iraq. But it is not just about the self-sacrifice of our police and firefighters and military — it is also about the self-sacrifice shown by everyday people. It all ends up with the last verse of the song dedicated to what happened in the World Trade Center towers on 9/11, 20 years ago.”
When producer Troy Collins heard “Blood Stained Fields,” he knew right away that it was worth recording.
Originally from Huntington, Collins began a life in the music industry at 17 years of age when he left the Tri-State and high school in the rear-view mirror to become the drummer for the classic soul group The Drifters as a teenager.
After spending years in the music business in Virginia Beach, Collins eventually returned to Huntington to be closer to his parents and to raise his son. With his Victor T. Production recording studios up and running, Collins was ready to help Duncan take this new song to the next level, and that included bringing in backup vocalists Letty Plantz and Pat Morrison.
“I had a band here in Huntington years ago called Accent, and Kebo Cyrus was also my guitar player back then,” said Collins. “I hadn’t heard from Kebo in a while as I buried my mother about four years ago and we lost contact. One day, he called me and came up and saw what I had going with this recording studio and realized that I was a producer as well. We got together, and when I heard ‘Blood Stained Fields,’ I said, ‘Man, I can really take this song to another level.’ So, they trusted me and here we are. It’s the first time I’ve been this excited about a record since I worked with a group called The Dalton Gang on another song about eight years ago about Marshall’s football team called ‘You Herd.’ ‘Blood Stained Fields’ is really good, and I’m really excited about this record.”
After the recording and mixing and mastering was done, Duncan was thrilled to hear his song in its final form.
“I heard it at Troy’s studio,” said Duncan. “It gives me chills. My wife even teared up and cried when she heard it. For me, it put me on top of the world, man. I just believe that the way the world is right now, what is going on with it; we need to be reminded of that sacrifice. My daughter was in the Navy and served on the USS Enterprise and my uncle fought in Vietnam for two tours and my brother was in the Gulf War, so all of that flows through me deep.”
“Blood Stained Fields” is available to stream or purchase on Spotify, YouTube, Amazon, CDBaby, DistroKid and more.