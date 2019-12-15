KINGWOOD W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy (MCA) graduated 148 cadets as a part of Class 53 on Friday, Dec. 13.
Cadet Dakota Armstrong, of Huntington, son of Misty Cremeans and Elmer Armstrong of Huntington, was presented with the Citizenship Award.
The mission of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using the Eight Core Components in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year post-residential follow-up program. It is a free volunteer program for West Virginia youth ages 16 to 18 years old who are educationally at-risk. Since its inception in 1993, the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy has graduated 4,663 cadets from the program with 1,704 earning their high school diploma.
Class 53 began with a total of 197 enrolled cadets, and 88%, or 130 of the remaining 148 cadets who successfully completed the program, are graduating from the MCA with a high school diploma. Of those graduating, 47% (69 cadets) plan to join the workforce, 15% (22 cadets) plan to join the military, 24% (36 cadets) plan to attend a vocational/technical program and 14% (21 cadets) plan to go onto a four-year college program.